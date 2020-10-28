Global Dimethyl Carbonate (Dmc) Market By Type (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, And Battery Grade), By Application (Polycarbonate, Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, And Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dimethyl Carbonate (Dmc) market.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market by Type (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Battery Grade), By Application (Polycarbonate, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Pharmaceuticals and Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market is projected to be US$ 392.1 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 641.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) [Chemical Formula C3H6O3], is a versatile chemical that exhibits properties such as good solvency and low toxicity. It is organic compound which is flammable, an orderless chemical with pale appearance and classified as a carbonate ester. Previously, chemical was manufactured by reacting methanol with phosgene but considering high toxicity of phosgene, DMC nowadays is manufactured through other procedures such as transesterification, copper-catalyzed, and others. More recently, DMC received its exemption from volatile organic compounds (VOC). DMC can easily mix with almost all organic solvent that includes, ketones, ethers, and alcohols, among others. In addition to this, DMC has vastly used an intermediate in the formation of polycarbonate, which is considered its major application. The compound also finds its application in pharmaceuticals and pesticides industry. Further, Dimethyl Carbonate is vital part of the Li-ion batteries industry owing to its usage as an electrolyte. DMC is also referred as a green chemical because of chemical properties and non-toxic nature.

Earlier Dimethyl Carbonate is key component used in the manufacturing of Carbonate. Automotive and electronic industries generate high demand for polycarbonates, thereby driving the demand for dimethyl carbonate. Hence rising consumption of polycarbonates will aggravate the demand for dimethyl carbonate, which is expected to boost the growth of the target market

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, obstruction in the application of the advanced technology to create desirable process environment also lacks proper awareness and health hazards due to improper usage of DMC is expected to hinder the growth of dimethyl carbonate market over the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, rising industrial manufacturing and processing sector particularly in emerging nations especially rising polycarbonate industry in China and Japan and expanding pharmaceuticals industry in India has augmented the demand for DMC which is serving lucrative growth opportunities for the target market.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, battery grade. The industrial-grade segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by pharmaceutical grade segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Polycarbonate, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Pharmaceuticals, Others. The Polycarbonate segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market by Grade, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market, owing to robust growth in end-use industry, i.e., automotive, construction, electronics, and others. North America is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Alfa Aesar), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC), UBE Industries Limited, Shandong Haike Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Pharmaceutical grade(>99.5 weight percent)

Industrial grade(>99.0 weight percent)

Battery grade(>99.9 weight percent)

Application

Polycarbonate

Solvent

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Alfa Aesar)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

UBE Industries Limited

Shandong Haike Chemical Group Co.

Ltd. Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

