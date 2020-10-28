Global Ibuprofen Market By Type (USP and EP), By Application (Tablet, Capsule, and Suspension), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ibuprofen market.

The global ibuprofen market is projected to be US$ 6,888.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 8,716.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Ibuprofen is a drug in the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) category belonging to a group of propionic acid derivatives. It is commonly used for the treatment of pain, fever, and inflammation. It is indicated for analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (including juvenile rheumatoid arthritis or Still’s disease), osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and other non-rheumatoid (seronegative) arthropathies. In the treatment of non-articular rheumatic conditions, ibuprofen is indicated in particular conditions such as frozen shoulder (capsulitis), bursitis, tendonitis, tenosynovitis and low-back pain. It can also be used in soft-tissue injuries such as sprains and strains. It is also indicated for its analgesic effect in the relief of mild to moderate pain such as dysmenorrhea, dental and post-operative pain.

Global ibuprofen market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Increasing cardiovascular diseases, cancer, arthritis, and other chronic diseases is one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the target market. Also, the growing population, coupled with a heavy burden of the ageing population is an additional factor expected to support the growth of the target market. Easy availability and its extensive distribution network of such NSAID category drugs are further expected to augment the growth of the global ibuprofen market.

Ibuprofen is an effective antipyretic and analgesic in children and is considered safe when administered to children and even in infants younger than six months. It is useful to treat mild fever, dental pain, gastrointestinal pain, etc. for a short duration. It is also useful to close a patent ductus arteriosus in premature babies. Growing younger population and adoption of ibuprofen as a safe drug for the treatment of mild symptoms is also expected to boost the growth of the target market further.

Furthermore, presence of a high number of pharmaceutical companies providing ibuprofen in various forms such as tablets, powder, capsules, liquid, etc. in a range of dosages for various age groups is another expected to augment the growth of the market. Also, the drug is not under a patent, and several generic versions are available at a very economical price.

However, adverse effects of ibuprofen such as nausea, dyspepsia, diarrhea, constipation, headache, dizziness, rash, salt and fluid retention, along with other severe side effects including heart failure, high blood levels of potassium, kidney impairment, aggravating asthma, and others, is a major factor hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Availability of OTC drugs including Ibuprofen on online portals has been gaining significant traction for the past couple of years. The emergence of pharmacy portals such as drugs.com, dokteronline.com, mCHEMIST.com, Medidart.com, etc. and availability of prescription and non-prescription drugs on these websites, is a trend likely to continue and provide a substantial boost to the global ibuprofen market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into USP, EP. USP accounts for the majority share in the global Ibuprofen market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts majority share in the global Ibuprofen market.

The research report on the global Ibuprofen market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Limited (Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited), BASF SE, SI Group, Inc. Perrigo Company plc, Mallinckrodt plc, and other prominent players

