Patient Lifting Equipment Market Growth Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2026 | Arjo, Hill-Rom, Invacare , Handicare, Guldmann, DJO Global, GF Health Products

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.70 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Patient lift and sling is an assistive device that will help a caregiver, transfer a patient with limited mobility, from the bed to a chair and back. Patient lifts are operated either by hydraulic-manual pumping or are electric motor. Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting has led the adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment across the forecast period. However, lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom (US), Invacare (US), Handicare (Sweden), Guldmann (US), DJO Global, GF Health Products, Joerns Healthcare, Medline Industries, Prism Medical UK

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00019776

The regional analysis of global Patient Lifting Equipment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world with more than 37% revenue share owing to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes & elderly care facilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report s

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/BRC00019776

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, by Product

Chapter 6. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, by End-User

Chapter 7. Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00019776

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune