Rising Trend for Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Drive the Market for Air-Matt, Airpal, Blue Chip Medical Products, EZ Way, Getinge AB, Hovertech

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2017 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

A patient lateral transfer is moving a patient from bed to bed or surface to surface or bed to the hospital cart. The most common task related to patient handling is lateral transfer. Lateral task device includes air-assisted lateral transfer device and sliding sheets. Patient transfer is the service that transfers patients to and from the medical facilities in non-emergency situations. It is typically provided to that patient who needs to be transferred to a facility that can provide a more specialized level of care.

Some of the key players of Patient Lateral Transfer Market: Air-Matt, Inc, Airpal, Inc, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., EZ Way, Inc, Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc, Samarit Medical AG, Stryker Corporation

The patient lateral transfer market is expected to grow in the market by increasing demand for the product in the hospitals, development, and advancement of products and a rise in the global elderly population. Also, manual handling of patients becomes a high risk of injuries for the caregivers. However, a lack of training provided to the caregiver for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is restraining the market growth. Moreover, strong growth in the emerging countries, owing to increase investment by government bodies to enhance hospital and other healthcare facilities is driving the market growth.

The “Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of patient lateral transfer market with detailed market segmentation by product and geography. The patient lateral transfer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in patient lateral transfer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The patient lateral transfer market is segmented on the basis of product. Based on product the market is segmented as air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, by type, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, by usage type, sliding sheets, and accessories. On the basis of as air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, by type the market is categorized as regular mattresses, split-leg mattresses and half mattresses. Further on the basis of air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, by usage type, the market is categorized as single-patient use/disposable air-assisted mattresses and reusable air-assisted mattresses.

Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses

Sliding Sheets

Accessories

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the patient lateral transfer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The patient lateral transfer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT 8. PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 10. PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 11. APPENDIX

