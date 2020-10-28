Patient Handling Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2020 | Getinge Group, Invacare Corporation , Stryker Corporation, Benmor Medical, ArjoHuntleigh

The patient handling equipment market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 10.87 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 12.2%. Medical equipment is a core component in effectively moving and handling patients and to improve quality of patient care. This equipment comprises of medical chairs, medical scooters, slings and others. High risk with the handling of patients manually have stimulated the growth of advanced patient handling equipment worldwide. Manual lifting of patients involves pushing, pulling, carrying and moving of heavy loads.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Getinge Group, Invacare Corporation , Stryker Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., ArjoHuntleigh, Prism Medical Ltd., 360 DEGREE Publisher

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018870

This involves high risk of injury to patients as well as caregivers. Rising incidence of injuries due to manual lifting is anticipated to drive the demand for safe patient handling equipment in the coming years. The associated risks involved in handling patients manually increases need for high safety products thereby increasing the overall product sales of the patient handling equipment. Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising incidence of disability problems are also expected to drive the market growth to significantly. In addition, obesity also decreases patient mobility to a certain extent and hence needs assistance, thereby increasing the demand for patient handling equipment.

The global patient handling equipment is classified in terms of products and end use. Product segment is categorized as Wheelchairs, Medical Scooters, Mechanical Scooters, Non-Mechanical Scooters, Ambulatory Aids and Other Patient Handling Equipment. Wheelchairs are the largest revenue generating market segment, accounted for more than 26% of the total market. Advancement in technologies coupled with associated benefits of powered wheelchairs supported the market growth. For example, powered wheelchairs offer durability and stability and enable patient movement without the use of lifts. However, training is extremely necessary to educate caregivers about the mechanism and functioning of patient handling products and its operations for their effective use. However, the lack of adequate training staff provided by very few organizations & companies is hampering the growth of the patient handling market.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018870

In terms of Care Type, the market is categorized as Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care and Other Care Type. With the rising incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases, the demand for bariatric care has likewise risen. Around, 21% share of the global market is captured by fall prevention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S., yearly 2 million cases of fall-related injuries are treated in the emergency department. End Use segment is categorized as Home Care, Elderly Care and Hospital Settings.

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018870

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune