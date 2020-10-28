Digital patient monitoring devices Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | General Electric Company,  AT and T,  athenahealth, Abbott, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

In the medical field, monitoring of the patient suffering from a chronic condition is one of the important aspects. This monitoring can be continuous, by measuring certain parameters by using a monitor (for example, by constantly measuring parameters by a bedside monitor), or by repeatedly performing medical tests with devices like glucose meters.

The digital patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow in the forecast, owing to factors such as increasing focus towards fitness and healthy lifestyle, rising prevalence of Lifestyle-associated diseases like hypertension and diabetes, and technological advancements in patient monitoring devices. Furthermore, the introduction of wearable devices by market players are likely to pose significant opportunities for the market to grow.

The “Global Digital patient monitoring devices market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital patient monitoring devices market with detailed market segmentation by type, product and geography. The global digital patient monitoring devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital patient monitoring devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of type, and product. Based on type the market is segmented into wireless sensor technology, mhealth, telehealth, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring. The product market is segmented into diagnostic monitoring devices, therapeutic monitoring devices.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital patient monitoring devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital patient monitoring devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT 9. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

