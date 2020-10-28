CBCT Systems Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players: ACTEON GROUP,  Asahi Roentgen,  Carestream Dental , CEFLA, Danaher

Global CBCT Systems Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) system is a new scanning and imaging technique. This technique was initially used for angiography and dental imaging, but recently its applications have been extended to mammography and radiotherapy guidance. However, an x-ray source and a detector are fixed to a rotating gantry that captures an image. The source of ionizing radiation of cone shape or different pyramidal shape is projected through the center of the area of interest onto a detector on the other side. With this technique, a 3D image is reconstructed, and data is acquired, which is then used for diagnosis.

Some of the key players of CBCT Systems Market: ACTEON GROUP, Asahi Roentgen, Carestream Dental LLC, CEFLA, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Genoray, J. MORITA CORPORATION, Planmeca Group, VATECH

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00025450

The CBCT systems market is expected to grow due to the rise in the prevalence of periodontal diseases, increasing cases of tooth decaying due to changed lifestyle. However, radiation exposure is becoming a concern all over the world is restraining market growth. Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The “CBCT Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in CBCT systems market with detailed market segmentation by application, patient position, detector type, field of view, end user and geography. The CBCT systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in CBCT systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The CBCT systems market is segmented on the basis of application, patient position, detector type, field of view and end user. Based on application the market is segmented as dental and other. On the basis of patient position the market is categorized as single position. On the basis of single position the market is categorized as standing position, seated position, supine position and combination position. On the basis of detector type the market is categorized as image intensifier detector and flat-panel imager detector. Based on field of view (FOV) the market is categorized as small FOV systems, medium FOV systems and large FOV systems. Based on end user the market is categorized as hospitals & clinics, imaging centers and academic and research institutes.

Most important Detector Type of CBCT Systems covered in this report are:

Image Intensifier Detector

Flat-Panel Imager Detector

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Hospitals and Clinics

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00025450

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in CBCT systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CBCT systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PATIENT POSITION

9. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DETECTOR TYPE

10. CBCT SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FIELD OF VIEW (FOV)

Purchase This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00025450

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune