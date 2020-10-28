Tumor Ablation Market Is Projected To Grow Vibrantly In The Upcoming Years 2020-2025 (Impact of COVID-19)

The global Tumor Ablation Market was valued at USD 327.46 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 915.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2017 to 2025.

It is an image-guided technique that uses heat to destroy cancer cells. It uses imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to help guide a needle electrode into a cancerous tumor. The treatment needs for cancer is increasing with rising number of tumor and cancer patients, the market is growing and expanding currently all over the globe.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Cancer Patients all over the globe

1.2 GrowingGeriatric Population

1.3 Technological development

1.4 Increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of treatment procedures

2.2 Healthcare regulations in the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Mode of Treatment:

1.1 Surgical Ablation

1.2 Laparoscopic Ablation

1.3 Percutaneous Ablation

2. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Application:

2.1 Liver Cancer

2.2 Lung Cancer

2.3 Kidney Cancer

2.4 Bone Metastasis

2.5 Others

3. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Technology:

3.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

3.2 Microwave Ablation

3.3 Cryoablation

3.4 Other Technologies

4. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Medtronic, PLC.

2. Angiodynamics, Inc.

3. Healthtronics, Inc.

4. Galil Medical, Inc.

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. Neuwave Medical, Inc.

7. EdapTms S.A.

8. Mermaid Medical A/S

9. Sonacare Medical, LLC

10. Misonix, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

