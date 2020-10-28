Smart Home Market Prediction for the Year 2020-2027 Worldwide by Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies

Global Smart Home Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The future of the smart home market looks attractive with opportunities in the home safety and security, appliance, entertainment, lighting, HVAC, healthcare, and kitchen applications. The global smart home market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $119 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness related to safety and security, increasing consumer need for simplicity and personalized experience, and the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Top Key players: Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips, Acuity Brands, and Vivint Inc.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of voice assistant technology for high-end automated households, emergence of air quality sensor devices that measure volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and growing adoption of video enabled drones. Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips, Acuity Brands, and Vivint Inc. are among the major smart home providers.

Global Smart Home Market Research Report 2020 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Smart Home market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

