The Latin America Capnography Equipment Market To Slide Amidst Covid-19 With US$ 30.2 Mn

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Latin America Capnography Equipment Market: Brazil to Witness Highest Growth by 2021”, the capnography equipment market for Latin America was valued at USD 9.7 million in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.5 % from 2014 to 2021, to reach USD 30.2 million by 2021.

The capnography equipment market is growing rapidly in Latin America majorly due to the recommendations to use capnography in routine hospital settings by esteemed organizations and government bodies. The World Health Organization (WHO), in its 2009 report on safe surgery, recommended the use of capnography monitoring during endotracheal tube placement, hypoventilation, and esophageal intubation for better outcome.

Major players profiled in this report include:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Masimo Corporation.

Medtronic, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Philips Healthcare.

Smiths Medical.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

The Uruguayan Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Society of Anesthesiologists recommended capnography monitoring in routine-use during procedural sedation and anesthetics. These guidelines substantiate the importance of capnography equipment in hospital use. Moreover, high impact of the U.S. health care system on the health care market in Latin America is augmenting the capnography equipment market in this region.

Based on types of capnograph, the sidestream capnograph segment dominated the capnography equipment market in 2014, with a share of around 52.9%. Easy-to-use and capability to monitor the patient in non-intubated condition are the major factors that contributed to the high demand for sidestream capnograph. Additionally, presence of large number of players including local companies offering sidestream capnograph in their portfolio has increased the awareness and demand for sidestream capnograph in Latin America.

The microstream capnograph segment has been projected to witness high growth during the forecast period in Latin America as these are cost-effective and offer several advantages in all hospital settings. The device could also be used for monitoring both non-intubated patients and neonates. However, sidestream capnograph cannot be used to monitor neonatal patients and mainstream capnograph lack the capability to monitor non-intubated patients.

Based on countries, Brazil held the largest share of around 31.4% of the capnography equipment market in Latin America in 2014. High demand for plastic surgery, rising medical tourism for various types of dental surgeries, cosmetic surgeries and cardiac procedure, and large proportion of GDP expenditure on health care in Brazil are the major factors propelling the capnography equipment market in the region. Brazil is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for capnography equipment in Latin America during the forecast period.