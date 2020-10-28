3D Facial Recognition Market To Witness Massive Growth Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, DAON, Gemalto NV, Innovatrics

The growth in data security initiatives by the government and growing demand for fraud detection is driving the global 3D facial recognition market. Nevertheless, errors in the technology might hinder the growth of the global 3D facial recognition market. Furthermore, secure identification and regulatory compliances are anticipated to create opportunities for the 3D facial recognition market during the forecast period.

Leading 3D Facial Recognition Market Players:

Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, DAON, Gemalto NV, Innovatrics, NEC Corporation, Nviso SA, Sensetime, Stereovision Imaging, Inc., Zkteco biometrics India private limited

3D face recognition is one of the facial recognition methods in which the 3D geometry of the human expression is used. The 3D face recognition methods achieve considerably higher accuracy than the 2D. The technology has been gaining importance due to the benefits it provides over traditional surveillance techniques such as biometrics. Governments across the globe are investing significant resources in 3D facial recognition technology.

The “Global 3D facial recognition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global 3D facial recognition market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, industry and geography. The global 3D facial recognition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D facial recognition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D facial recognition market is segmented on the offering, application, and industry. On the basis of offering, the 3D facial recognition market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of application, the 3D facial recognition market is segmented attendance tracking and monitoring, emotion recognition, access control, and law enforcement. On the basis of industry, the 3D facial recognition market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others.

