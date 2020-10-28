Di-isobutylene Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Di-isobutylene Market: Introduction

Di-isobutylene is an isomeric compound that is colorless with an odor similar to aromatic gasoline and has a flashpoint of 10°F. Di-isobutylene is mainly produced by reaction of isobutylene with tertiary butyl alcohol in the presence of sulphonic acid. It has a wide range of applications in the production of chemicals and chemical intermediates use din rubber, lubricant and polymer industries due to its high compatibility and chemical stability. In addition to this, di-isobutylene finds application as a co-monomer in the production of elastomers, hydrocarbon resins, and polycarbonate resins. Key application of di-isobutylene includes the production of octylphenol and isononyl derivative that are further used as a tackifier in radial tires, stabilizers in rubber and lubricant industry, and anti-wear lubricants and HALS stabilizers for polyolefin applications. Rise in expenditure in downstream industries has led to the rapid growth of the di-isobutylene market. Di-isobutylene market is expected to witness significant growth owing to its use in the automobile and refinery industry. Thus, the di-isobutylene market is likely to grow at a high pace over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Di-isobutylene Market: Market Dynamics

Rise in global automobile industry direct influenceS the growth of global di-isobutylene market. Di-isobutylene is primarily used in the production of octylphenol resins, octylated diphenylamine and isononyl derivatives, which is further used in the production of automobile tires. With the ongoing trend towards sustaining resources and rising consciousness about safety during the operation of an automobile, high demand for high-performance automobile tires is witnessed. Moreover, with increased focus on reducing fuel cost in the automotive sector, the need for di-isobutylene has increased worldwide as it is used as an additive in two stroke engine which burns without producing any harmful gases, thereby resulting in low soot deposition. As a result, the market for di-isobutylene is expected to show a smooth growth curve in the forthcoming years. Moreover, its usage in lubricant and rubber industries has further added value to the growth of the di-isobutylene market. The increasing demand for di-isobutylene in the various end-use industries is mainly due to the extensive properties offered by di-isobutylene such as high tensile strength, electrical insulation and low gas permeability, which further contributes to the growth of consumption of di-isobutylene globally. On the other hand, uncertainty in crude oil prices and recession in automotive industry will impact the growth of the di-isobutylene market.

Di-isobutylene Market: Segmentation

Based on grade, the di-isobutylene Market is segmented as:

Below 95%

95%-98%

Above 98%

Based on application, the di-isobutylene market is segmented as:

Stabilizer

Lubricants

Silicones

Oxidation inhibitors

Anti-wear additives

Rubber

Di-isobutylene Market: Regional Outlook

Global Di-isobutylene market is divided into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, and MEA. Among the above mentioned regions, North America accounts for over 30% of the global di-isobutylene market share due to its broad automotive industry and key players having manufacturing plants in this region. China, on the urge of self-sufficiency, has invested heavily in R&D and production capacity expansion. However, due to a slight downfall in the automobile industry, the demand for di-isobutylene has witnessed a shortfall in East Asia but it is anticipated to witness a high pace growth in the forecast period. Moreover, di-isobutylene demand in Europe has witnessed steady growth due to the shift of major producers to the low cost manufacturing countries. South Asia & Oceania is expected to witness growth higher than that of global di-isobutylene growth owing to the growing industrialization and automotive industry in the region. Middle East along with Latin America account for a single digit shares under the global di-isobutylene market in 2019.

Di-isobutylene Market: Market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global di-isobutylene market are Evonik Industries, Maruzen Petrochemical, Lanxess, Zibo JinLin Chemical, Shandong Huachao Chemical Co., Ltd., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Lyondellbasell, Huajiang Chemical, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemicals, INEOS Oligomer, and TPC Group, amongst others. Di-isobutylene market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Di-isobutylene market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Di-isobutylene market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, grade type and end-use industries.

