Aramid Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Aramid Fiber Market Introduction

The word aramid is the blend of words aromatic and polyamide. Aramid fiber is the strong and heat-resistant synthetic fiber used extensively in military and aerospace applications for ballistic composites and ballistic rated body armor fabric. Aramid fiber has good resistance to solvents, abrasion, has low flammability, it is sensitive to UV radiation, acids and salts, and offers excellent chemical and physical properties at high temperatures.

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4647

Aramid fiber is used in protective wear owing to the high resistant properties and outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. Apart from military, the largest section using aramid fiber is protection and security including private contractors, municipal law enforcement, and private security.

Aramid Fiber Market: Notable Highlights

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials plans to invest around CNY600 million (US$89 million) in para-aramid fiber plant in China, with an aim to produce nearly 3,000 tons of yarns for civil and military use. The company hopes to start trial production in early 2020.

In 2018, Teijin Group in partnership with Snow Peak launched a new material fabric. The material uses Teijinconex neo heatproof material combining fashion and comfort for outdoor use. Going forward the company also plans to introduce new apparel in partnership with Snow Peak.

Hyosung Corp. recently hosted a seminar with researchers and academics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in order to seek a new business model. Six startups and MIT faculty members MIT ILP Seminar hosted by

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global aramid fiber market include –

Toray Industries Inc.

Kermel

Teijin Ltd.

DowDuPont

Hyosung Corp.

Huvis Corp.

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Co.

SRO Aramid

China National Bluestar

Aramid Fiber Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in Security & Protection

In recent years, there has been an increase in government expenditure in defense, aerospace, and security industry owing to the rising political unrest worldwide, which is driving the demand for aramid fiber. Owing to the low density, high strength, and ability to withstand high temperatures, aramid fiber is gaining traction in defense and personal protection equipment. Key players in the aerospace and defense sector are focusing on using lightweight materials. With the highest carbon footprint, the aerospace industry is focusing on lowering the emission by saving any weight, hence, the predominant focus is on advanced lightweight materials.

Companies providing materials for defense and security are focusing on using novel materials including fibers that are lightweight, and also helps in improving stiffness and strength in the end-use product.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=4647

Need for New Materials Offering Significant Reduction in Vehicle Emission

The automotive industry is constantly focusing on replacing materials such as iron, aluminum, and steel with new components made using fiber reinforced composites. Hence, the demand for aramid fiber is likely to increase in the automotive sector owing to its lightweight, low energy consumption, coupled with flexibility, long lifecycle, and better safety. Automotive manufacturers are also focusing on design modifications, however, structural weight reduction is a high priority among automotive manufacturers to reduce emission and lower fuel consumption.

High Cost of Aramid Fiber to Remain Longstanding Challenge

Despite offering various benefits in security, protection gear, and defense sector, the high cost of aramid fiber and availability of alternative materials fiber or ceramic glass are emerging as the primary restricting factors in the aramid fiber market. Moreover, the production of aramid fiber is restricted among a few key players in the market as the fiber is expensive and difficult to manufacture.

Researchers and manufacturers of materials for defense and security are focusing on developing novel materials offering stiffness, toughness, reduced weight and yet be possible to produce in large quantities at reasonable cost. Moreover, the high cost of aramid fiber can be easily justified by its use in high-end vehicles and performance advantages over other materials.

Aramid Fiber Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the aramid fiber market is segmented into

Meta-aramid Fiber

Para-aramid Fiber

On the Basis of Application, the aramid fiber market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense

Telecommunication

Electrical and electronics

Request For TOC @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4647

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.