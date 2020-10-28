Analytical Standards Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

The global Analytical Standards Market was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2017 to 2025.

Analytics standards are the biochemical values and properties tested to be healthy and usable by health organizations worldwide. Due to the increased cases of quality deterioration and medicinal side effects, the market is expected to grow in coming years. Govt. regulations are an additional driver for the market.`

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Stringent regulatory scenario in Pharma sector

1.2 Rise in Quality concerns of food and consumer healthcare products

1.3 Rise in R&D Activities due to available funding

1.4 Growing Applications of Analytical Techniques in Proteomics and Metabolomics

1.5 Increasing Regulatory Emphasis on Effective Pollution Monitoring and Control

1.6 Availability of funding

1.7 Advancements in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Worldwide

1.8 Increasing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in Pesticide Monitoring

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited Public Awareness Related to Effective Pollution Monitoring Strategies Across Developing Markets

2.2 Stringent Storage Requirements for Analytical Standards

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Analytical StandardsMarket, by Technique:

1.1 Chromatography Standards

1.2 Spectroscopy Standards

1.3 Titrimetry Standards

1.4 Physical Properties Testing Standards

2. Global Analytical StandardsMarket, by Category:

2.1 Organic Analytical Standards

2.2 Inorganic Analytical Standards

3. Global Analytical StandardsMarket, by Application:

3.1 Food & Beverage

3.1.1 Flavors and Fragrances Standards

3.1.2 Carbohydrate Standards

3.1.3 Peptide/Amino Acid Standards

3.1.4 Food Additive Standards

3.1.5 Fatty Acid/Lipid/Fame Standards

3.1.6 GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) Standards

3.1.7 Mycotoxin Standards

3.2 Forensics

3.2.1 Drugs-Of-Abuse Standards

3.2.2 Doping Standards

3.3 Veterinary

3.3.1 Antibiotic Standards

3.3.2 Hormone Standards

3.4 Petro chemistry

3.4.1 Gasoline, Diesel, and Petroleum Standards

3.4.2 Biofuel Standards

3.5 Environmental

3.5.1 Pesticide Standards

3.5.2 Volatiles/Semi-Volatiles Standards

3.5.3 Flame-Retardant Standards

3.5.4 Aroclor/PCB, and Dioxin Standards

3.5.5 Alkyphenol Standards

3.5.6 Solid Waste Standards

3.6 Pharma and Life sciences

3.6.1 Cosmetic Standards

3.6.2 Herbal Drug/Phytopharmaceutical Standards

3.6.3 Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards

3.6.4 Pharmaceutical Impurity Reference Standards

3.6.5 Pharmacopoeia Standards

3.6.6 Fluorescent Microparticle Standards

4. Global Analytical StandardsMarket, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck KGaA

2. Agilent Technologies Inc.

3. Waters Corporation

4. Restek Corporation

5. SpexCertiprep

6. Accustandard Inc.

7. LGC Standards

8. Perkinelmer, Inc.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10. General Electric Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Analytical StandardsMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 100,000 research reports provided by more than 25 market research publishers across different industries.

