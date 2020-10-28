COVID-19 Impact on Bioinformatics Market By Components, Verticals And Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The global Bioinformatics Market was valued at USD 6.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.09% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Bioinformatics Market

PEGylated Proteins Market

Cell Isolation Cell Separation Market

Western Blotting Market

High-Throughput Screening Market

Immunochemistry Market

Cartilage Repair Cartilage Regeneration Market

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Biomaterials Market

Proteomics Market

Biosimilars Market

Cell Sorting Market

In situ Hybridization Market

The global Bioinformatics Market was valued at USD 6.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.09% from 2017 to 2025.

Bioinformatics is dry lab biotechnology sector where the researches and data analysis is carried using software and tools designed for the particular purpose. Numbers of genetic studies are carried out using Bioinformatics. The market is expected to expand along with growing influence of Biotechnology.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008424

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing

1.2 Increasing Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations

1.3 Growing Applications of Bioinformatics

1.4 Growth in the Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research Institutes

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Well-Defined Standards and Common Data Formats for Integration of Data

2.2 Lack of User-Friendly Tools

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Bioinformatics Market, by Application:

1.1 Genomics

1.2 Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

1.3 Proteomics

1.4 Transcriptomics

1.5 Metabolomics

1.6 Molecular Phylogenetics

1.7 Other Applications

2. Global Bioinformatics Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Knowledge Management Tools

2.1.1 Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

2.1.2 Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

2.2 Bioinformatics Platforms

2.2.1 Sequence Analysis Platforms

2.2.2 Sequence Alignment Platforms

2.2.3 Sequence Manipulation Platforms

2.2.4 Structural and Functional Analysis Platforms

2.2.5 Other Bioinformatics Platforms

2.3 Bioinformatics Services

2.3.1 Sequencing Services

2.3.2 Database and Management Services

2.3.3 Data Analysis

2.3.4 Other Bioinformatics Services

3. Global Bioinformatics Market, by Sector:

3.1 Academics

3.2 Animal Biotechnology

3.3 Agricultural Biotechnology

3.4 Medical biotechnology

3.5 Environmental Biotechnology

3.6 Forensic Biotechnology

3.7 Others

4. Global Bioinformatics Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Qiagen N.V.

4. Agilent Technologies

5. Applied Biological Materials (ABM)

6. Biomax Informatics Ag

7. DNAnexus, Inc.

8. ID Business Solutions Ltd.

9. Perkinelmer, Inc.

10. Waters Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008424

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 100,000 research reports provided by more than 25 market research publishers across different industries.

For more information, please contact:

David

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-(347)-627-0064