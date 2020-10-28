India Dental Devices Market Healthcare Equipment, Highlights, Expert Reviews 2020 to 2025

The India Dental Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the India Dental Devices market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the India Dental Devices Market: 3M, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona

Key Market Trends

Radiology Equipment Segment is Expected to Register High Growth During the Forecast Period

Dental radiology includes radiographs that are commonly called X-rays. Dentists use radiographs for many reasons, including finding hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, bone loss, and cavities.

Dental caries, infections, and other changes in the bone density, and the periodontal ligament, appear darker because X-rays readily penetrate these less dense structures. Dental restorations (fillings, crowns) may appear lighter or darker, depending on the density of the material.

There is an increasing prevalence of dental caries that is increasing in India, especially among the children. The 5-year prevalence of dental caries has increased from 59.1% in 2007-2011 to 72.9% in 2012-2016 among children aged between 6 to 10 years of age. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of dental caries across India helps to increase the demand for dental radiology, which is expected to help the market growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

