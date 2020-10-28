South-East Asian Used Car Market 2020 Business Scenario – Hertz Car Sales, Penske cars, Carousell, Carro, Emil Frey, and Pendragon PLC

The South-East Asian Used Car Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the South-East Asian Used Car market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The ASEAN Used Car Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 6.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the South-East Asian Used Car Market: Hertz Car Sales, Penske cars, Carousell, Carro, Emil Frey, and Pendragon PLC.

Key Market Trends

Strengthening of Online Infrastructure is Positively Affecting the Market

The penetration of smartphones and the internet in emerging economies, especially in South East Asia-Pacific, is increasing. The used car market is getting more organized because used car retailers are using digitalization to make market offerings attractive. Facilities like an enormous number of photos and videos on the online platform and secure online instant finance service are attracting customers to buy used cars. The primary reason behind this is that consumers prefer safety, transparency, convenience, and negligible risk while purchasing used cars, which, in turn, provides the organized sector an upper edge compared to the unorganized sector.

Millennials today are also considering the purchase of used cars over newer ones with a higher focus on the cost compared to the brand names. Millennials are much tech-savvy, resulting in used-car sellers to focus on strengthening their online infrastructure. As a result, we see the online marketplace adapting to proprietary pricing algorithms to inspect and evaluate vehicles. This has also helped companies improve its used-car trade and transactional framework.

Indonesia is the Largest Exporter of Used Cars in the Region

Due to rise in population, improved opportunities, affordability, and higher GDP growth rate the consumption for car purchases is increasing .The Philippines, car dealers, have become more digital when it comes to advertising their listings with over 60% of the dealers using the internet, about half advertising on their online platforms and social media. In Singapore, companies such as Carro also provides buyers with after-sale care, including roadside assistance, as well as lending and insurance options through its Genie Financial Services unit, to have the edge over other used car dealers.

Japanese companies have cultivated the market for second-hand autos in South East Asia. Counties like Indonesia seeing its sales for new cars double between 2008 and 2012. But due to this, the inventory for used cars has grown large in 2019. As a result, today, a large number of consumers are selling their older vehicles oversees and to other developing nations at many affordable prices.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of South-East Asian Used Car Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of South-East Asian Used Car Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the South-East Asian Used Car Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

