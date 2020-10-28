North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market 2020 Global Insights and Business Scenario – General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Daimler AG

The North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North American micro-hybrid vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market: General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Daimler AG.

(Exclusive Offer: Up to 30% discount on this report)

Get a Sample PDF of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353999/north-america-micro-hybrid-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Key Development:

– In 2020, Kubota launches its V3307 Micro-Hybrid prototype in North America. The companys micro-hybrid system contains an AC synchronous motor-generator, a DC/DC converter, and a 48V lithium-ion battery, along with the 55.4 kW V3307 diesel engine, which can provide electrical power boost of up to 10kW.

– In 2020, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia (TMMWV) manufactured its first hybrid transaxle in North America. The transaxles were built for the Toyota Sienna and Highlander hybrid vehicles. The company has made an initial USD 113 million investment in late 2017 for yearly production of 120,000 hybrid transaxles.

Key Market Trends

Battery Electric Vehicles Sales will Hinder the Market Growth

Currently, Electric vehicles have captured nearly a 2% share in the total United States car fleet. With the active participation of industry players and government organizations towards BEV development, the growth of micro-hybrid adoption is expected to decrease in the future. Major players in the market are coming up with new plans for their upcoming new BEV models.

In 2020, General Motors and Honda have entered into an agreement to jointly develop electric vehicles for Honda, the vehicles will be based on GMs EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor Group has come up with its product strategy till 2025. The company is planning to launch 44 electrified vehicles by 2025, in which there will be 13 hybrid cars, 6 plug-in hybrids, and two fuel cell electric vehicles models, and BEV from Hyundai will launch in 2021. The company will invest around 100 trillion Korean Won over the next five years.

Along with that local government is also pushing hard for more EV adoption in the region. For instance, in January2020, New Jersey passed an law in for having 330,000 electric cars on its roads by the end of 2025, in addition to that New Jersey wants 85% of cars sold in the state to be electric by 2040.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353999/north-america-micro-hybrid-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy Full Reports:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192353999?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]