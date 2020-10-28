Africa and Middle-East Automotive Camera Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The Africa and Middle-East Automotive Camera Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Africa and Middle-East Automotive Camera market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Africa and Middle-East automotive camera market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.83%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Africa and Middle-East Automotive Camera Market: Garmin Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., and Magna international

Key Market Trends

Sensing Camera to Witness the Fastest Growth

Systems using cameras for remote sensing are gradually becoming an integral part of an active safety system in vehicles. Sensing cameras provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras, while also meeting the required automotive quality standards as cost-effective solutions. These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors, such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors then make the decision and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems.

With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. Owing to the aforementioned trends, the number of automotive camera shipments is expected to exceed 170 million units in the global market by 2020 and the ADAS camera market is expected to cross USD 7 billion by 2021.

South Africa market has the fastest growth rate

Africa And The Middle-East region comprises of geographies such as UAE, South Africa, Morocco, Saudi Arabia where the disposable income of customers is increasing. Despite the aforementioned factor, automotive sales (especially passenger cars) have declined in 2019 but the market is expected to show a good growth rate in the coming years. In Africa And Middle-East, the ADAS market is exhibiting a growth rate of 20.01% due to a faster adoption rate among customers. Various OEMs are now introducing parking assist systems (earlier installed in luxury segment cars only) in mid and small segment cars to create a point of differentiation from other OEMs. Another factor that is boosting the growth of the automotive camera market is the presence of a large number of equipment manufacturers in the region. Manufacturers have achieved economies of scale and are producing devices at a cheaper rate. There are numerous active players in the aftermarket.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

