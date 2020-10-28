Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Market 2020 Business Scenario – JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific rooftop solar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15.5% over the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Market: JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd., and Canadian Solar Inc.

Key Market Trends

Commercial and Industrial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

– In Asia-Pacific, solar module prices are expected to continue to decline due to price competition led by Chinese manufacturers. Hence, the commercial and industrial rooftop solar market is expected to have significant growth in the region.

– Asia-Pacific being home to several developing economies is seen as the high potential market for the rooftop solar panel companies to invest.

– In Asia-Pacific, Total Solar Distributed Generation has completed nearly 8 MW of rooftop solar systems in first half of 2020 and is projected to complete construction of key projects by end 2020, growing its portfolio of operating solar energy assets in the region by around 60 MW.

– Furthermore, Total Solar DG is constructing solar rooftops on 24 facilities owned by Thai agro-industrial giant Betagro Group. This is one of the largest rooftop solar portfolios in the region, with a total system size of 25 MW and over 62,000 solar panels. Annually, this will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 26,000 tonnes, and cost savings worth several million USD.

– At the beginning of 2020, Cleantech Solar, has secured a USD 75 million green loan for commercial and industrial rooftop solar projects in Southeast Asia from ING Bank N.V., Singapore Branch.

– Therefore, with the undergoing and completed rooftop solar projects in the region the commercial and industrial segment is expected to dominate in the market over the forecast period.

