South America Aviation Fuel Market Production, Key Players, Demand and Growth 2025

The South America Aviation Fuel Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the South America Aviation Fuel market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The aviation fuel market in South America is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 12% during 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the South America Aviation Fuel Market: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Repsol SA, and others.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Sector to Dominate the Market

– Commercial aviation includes operating scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft, which involves commercial air transportation of passengers or cargo. The commercial segment is one of the largest consumers of aviation fuel, and it accounts for a quarter of total operating expenditure for an airline operator.

– Argentina’s aviation industry contributes about 2.1% to the country’s GDP (IATA), supported by the air transport sector and foreign tourists arriving. The total number of air passengers to and from different airports in Argentina was at a record high of 20.43 million in 2019.

– According to Argentina’s Ministry of Transport, more than three million passengers have traveled on low-cost airlines until 2019 in Argentina since the country’s first budget carrier began operating commercial flights in January 2018. Therefore, as new airlines work to expand in the country in the upcoming years, the market is expected to be driven during the forecast period.

– Moreover, in Colombia, airlines are increasing their fleet size to carter to total passenger levels, which could reach 100 million by the end of the decade, in turn, promulgating the aviation fuel market in the country.

– However, due to COVID-19, the market growth is expected to be hampered as there is reduced demand for aviation fuel, which is expected to be restored post-2021.

Brazil to Dominate the Market

– Brazil is the largest consumer of aviation fuels in South America. The products specified for use in aircraft in the country are aviation kerosene (QAV), aviation gasoline, and alternative aviation kerosene (alternative QAV).

– The sales of aviation fuels have remained stable in the past years, with a monthly average of 3,658.81 thousand barrels for aviation kerosene in 2019 and 25.40 thousand barrels of aviation gasoline sales in the same year.

– Further, in South America, Brazil is expected to pioneer the development of renewable fuels from sugarcane, which is expected to replace traditional jet fuel. Currently, although there are no specific federal policies in place for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), initiatives are in place at the state level.

– Moreover, in 2018, Brazil signed an Open Skies agreement with the United States that allows airlines to increase the number of flights between the two countries, in turn having a positive impact on the aviation fuel market.

– The aviation fuel market size in Brazil is expected to grow significantly. With a market size of USD 3.83 billion, the commercial sector held a significant market share in 2019 and expected to increase with increasing passengers traveling.

– However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until the end of 2021, the market studied is expected to be restrained, post which, with increasing passengers and air travel demand, the aviation fuel market is expected to grow for the rest of the forecast period.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of South America Aviation Fuel Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of South America Aviation Fuel Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the South America Aviation Fuel Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

