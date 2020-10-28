North America Consumer Battery Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The North America Consumer Battery Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the North America Consumer Battery market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America consumer battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.79% over the period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the North America Consumer Battery Market: PolyPlus Battery Company Inc, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, and Duracell Inc.

Key Market Trends

Lithium-ion Batteries to Witness Significant Growth

– Advancements in technology and mass production or economies of scale have led to a significant fall in lithium-ion battery prices. Furthermore, it is forecasted that the lithium-ion batteries prices would keep decreasing. This, in turn, is expected to drive the li-ion battery segment further.

– The sale of consumer electronics, which use a lithium-ion battery, has been increasing hand-in-hand with the region’s economic growth, positively impacting the consumer battery market.

– Due to its high electrode potential, high charge, and power-to-weight ratio, lithium is among the critical components for battery electrolytes and electrodes.

– Additionally, lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and have a high energy density. The demand for this type of batteries has been driven primarily by the proliferation of personal technology products, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

– The GDP growth rate in the region is expected to increase at a moderate pace during the forecast period, and when supported by the expected increase in demand of electronic devices due to increasing population, the consumer battery demand is also expected to go up.

– Therefore, the_above-mentioned_factors are expected to drive the li-ion consumer battery market in the North America region during the forecast period.

The United States to Dominate the Market

– The United States is one of the largest markets for consumer batteries, mainly due to the high demand for consumer goods and military equipment.

– The United States portable medical equipment market is growing significantly, in turn, driving the consumer battery demand for portable medical equipment in the country during the forecast period.

– The country is likely to be the dominant player in the North America lithium-ion battery market, supported by increasing urbanization and consumer spending, which is expected to ramp up the demand for technically advanced devices, due to the benefits provided by the same. Consecutively, this is expected to result in the growth in demand for consumer batteries.

– Therefore, the_above-mentioned_factors are expected to drive the consumer battery market in the United States during the forecast period.

