Comprehensive: COVID-19 Impact Analysis of Wood Pellets Market

Research Dive has published a new report entitled “Global Wood Pellets Market, by Grade (Premium, Standard, and Utility), Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Animal Bedding), End-Users (Industrial, Household, Furniture, and Construction), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025”

The global wood pellets market is expected to generate a revenue of $18160 million at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to raise the highest market share during the projected period. The implementation of many stiff emission standard regulations in this region is the major factor behind the growth. On the flip side, Europe will be the fastest growing region because of the increased usage of wood pellets in producing electrical energy.

Key Segments of the Industry

The report divides the market into different segments based on grade, applications, end-users, and regional outlook.

By grade, the premium grade will generate the highest revenue. It has major beneficial factors such as small ash content (about 1%), low humidity content (about 8%), and very poor fines relative to other classes.

By application, residential sector will be the most profitable because increased importance of renewable energies to reduce carbon emissions.

By end-user, industrial sector will be the fastest growing. This is because the wood pellets are extremely dense and can be generated with a low moisture content that helps them to burn with a very high efficiency of combustion.

Market Dynamics

Rising awareness regarding the usage of renewable energy sources for power generation along with increasing wood pellet combustion is likely to increase demand for the global wood pellets market in the forecast period.

Government certification is a valuable way to ensure the customers that the wood pellets are made from renewable sources. Higher certification criteria are a key limiting factor for manufacturers especially when it comes to exporting wood pellets to foreign countries.

Compared to other greenhouse gases and fossil fuels, wood pellets emit lower carbon levels is going to create major opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Leading players of the market

The leading players of the market include Alliance Pellet Machinery, Wood Pellet Energy LTD, German Pellets GmbH, The Westervelt Company Inc., Energex, Enviva, Rentech Inc., Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., Georgia Biomass LLC, F.E. Wood & Sons, and many others.

The report also summarizes other important aspects including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments of the leading players.

