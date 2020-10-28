Description: Everything You Need to Know About Advanced Materials Market

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Advanced Materials Market by Product (Ceramics, Polymers, Glass, Composites, Nanomaterials, Metals and Alloys, and Others), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Petrochemicals, Electrical and Electronics, Defence, Healthcare), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027”.

The global advanced materials market is predictable to garner $25,540 million by 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 5.90% from 2020 to 2027.

As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to unlock several investment opportunities for the market, due to growing usage of advanced materials in the region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of product, industry, and region.

Among product segment, the ceramics sub-segment is expected to hold a dominant share in the market during the forecast period; chiefly due to the widespread applications of electroceramics in the electronic sector.

Among industry segment, the automation sub-segment is projected to grab a major market share during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the growing usage of advanced materials in the automation sector.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the course of the forecast period mainly because of the growing use and demand for advanced materials from the automation as well as healthcare sector in the region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, growing investments in research and development activities for developing advanced materials and surging demand for advanced material with the growing industrialization worldwide are fueling the global advanced material market growth. Moreover, rising need for advanced materials in the aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods sector is paving the way for rewarding opportunities for the players active in the global market. However, greater costs involved in the manufacturing of advanced materials and tedious production processes are deterring the growth of the market.

Key Players of the Industry

The major players of the global advanced materials industry are Morgan Advanced Materials plc., 3M Advanced Materials, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Hanwa Group, Materion Corporation, and others. Various business strategies such as innovative product inventions, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc. implemented by these players are helping them build a significant position in the global market.

In addition, the report provides newest developments, performance, financial position, and product range of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

