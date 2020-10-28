Global Polyurea Coatings Market is predicted to Harvest a Revenue of $1,787.8 Million at aHealthy CAGR during Forecast Period

COVID-19 outbreak has impacted several industries and many of the industries are facing tough situations and are coming up with various strategies to cope up during this pandemic.he COVID-19 outbreak has impacted negatively on the global polyurea coatings market. These are used to prevent corrosion and abrasion resistance. Polyurea coatings are used widely to protect custom sculpture to protect from external climatic conditions, and tank lining of oil & gas storage tanks. In addition, it is used to protect mining equipment’s due to its high tensile strength, chemical resistance, and water tight qualities. Thus, these are the main factors that are anticipated to enhance the demand of the global polyurea coatings market in the forecast period. For instance, 3M company has developed a polyurea spray coating that offers enhanced properties such as substrate wetting, inter-coat adhesion, and superior finish quality which in turn has enhanced the demand of the market during this tough situation. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyurea coatings market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global polyurea coatings market is predicted to garner a revenue of $1,787.8 million with a healthy CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

The globalpolyurea coatings market is bifurcated on the basis oftype, raw material, technology, application, end-users, and region.The report includes detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts,rising utilization of polyurea coatings in mining industry, roofs, transportation vehicles, and others are major factors that are contributing towards the development of global polyurea coatings market. However, availability of substitute such as epoxy resin that is available at low cost is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The hybrid Type of Polyurea Coating is Expected to Rise with Healthy CAGR in the Projected Period

Based on of polyurea coatings, the global market is fragmented into pure and hybrid types. Hybrid type of polyurea coatings are manufactured from blend of polyurea and polyurethanes. The hybrid type of polyurea coating segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative growth due to utilization in automobile coating owing to its quality and cost.

Aromatic Isocyanate Raw Material Type will dominate the Global Market in terms of Revenue Generation by 2027

Based on raw materials used for the manufacturing of polyurea coatings, the market is bifurcated into aromatic isocyanate and aliphatic isocyanate. Aromatic isocyanate polyurea coatings are produced from a pre-polymer such as amine terminated resins or through blend of polymer. Polyurea coatings that are manufactured using this type of raw material offer superior physical and chemical properties that makes it suitable anti-corrosion agent.

Pouring Technology Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market Shares in the Projected Period

On the basis of technology, the global polyurea coatings market is classified into spraying and pouring. Pouring technology or pouring polyurea coatings offer enhanced abrasion resistance when utilized in floor and roof coatings. This type of polyurea coatings are manufactured using resin blend and isocyanates through pouring gun that allows distributed mixf components.

Mining Application Segment will dominate the Market Shares in terms of Revenue by the end of the Forecast Period

In light to application, the market is divided into mining, pipelines, secondary containment, machines, transportation vehicles, roofs, and others.Among these, mining application will dominate the market shares in terms of revenue generation. Mining involves utilization of equipments that should sustain hard environmental conditions that leads to wear and tear. Thus polyurea coating are used for protecting these equipments form corrosion, constant impact, and abrasion resistance.

The Building and Construction End-User is expected to Rise with Healthy CAGR in the Projected Period

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

Global polyurea coatings market is studied across various parts such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and anticipated to continue its dominance until the end of the forecast period. This region has been investing more money for the development of coatings to widen its utilization. North America region has also dominated the market due to high utilization on automotive protection.

The most prominent players in the global polyurea coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., VersaFlex Inc., Wasser Co., Rhino Linings Co., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Teknos, Polycoat Products, Voelkel Industrial Products GmBH, Armorthane Inc., and others.

