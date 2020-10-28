Lithium-ion Battery Market Global Outlook 2020-2025: Panasonic Corporation, Tesla Inc., Samsung SDI, LG Chem Ltd, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL)

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Lithium-ion Battery market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for lithium-ion batteries is expected to register a CAGR of 22.58%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market: Panasonic Corporation, Tesla Inc., Samsung SDI, LG Chem Ltd, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL).

Key Market Trends

Industrial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The penetration of lithium-ion batteries is growing in the industrial sector, globally, on account of expansion in industrial infrastructure, increasing economic viability of energy storage deployment, and growing need to reduce grid dependency for power supply.

– Although pumped hydro storage dominates the total installed storage power capacity, battery-based electricity storage systems are developing rapidly, decreasing costs and improving performance.

– Encouraging incentives are taken by the governments, such as net metering, have encouraged the installation of rooftop solar PV systems. Battery storage is an important part of the rooftop solar PV power generation process, as solar energy is intermittent and unavailable during the night.

– The usage of lithium-ion battery-based solar home systems, off-grid solar lighting and charging products, and solar PV mini-grids have increased in the Asia-Pacific and African regions.

– Massive investments, predominantly in lithium-ion batteries, are driving down costs, while project developers are continuously getting better at designing and building customized storage systems, which is expected further to supplement the usage of battery-based energy storage systems.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Lithium-ion Battery market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India, and the high demand for electronics with urbanization and increasing power purchase parity, the usage of lithium-ion batteries is expected to witness significant growth in the region.

– China is one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the country has been in line with the clean energy policy. Moreover, the Government of China has been providing both financial and non-financial incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

– Despite lack of prominent reserves or production of raw material, such as lithium and cobalt, India, in line with its aspiration to achieve 100% electric vehicle (EV) sales by 2030, is expected to emerge as a regional hotspot for global lithium-ion battery players, during the forecast period.

– Favorable policies, such as the energy efficiency standards, and increasing peak demand charges and technological advances, have led to the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector receiving more attention from project developers, primarily driven by strong growth in China and India, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for lithium-ion-based energy storage systems in the region.

