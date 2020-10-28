Nigeria Oil and Gas Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis and Top Leading Key Players- Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA

The Nigeria Oil & Gas Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigeria Oil & Gas market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Nigeria oil and gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 5% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Nigeria Oil & Gas Market: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Key Market Trends

Offshore Segment to be Fastest Growing Market

– Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas industry continues to expand, albeit not very fast, opening up more market opportunities. The growth of Nigeria’s offshore exploration and production activities has been mainly driven by the efforts of governments in their region, such as providing key incentives and supporting policies to unlock the investment opportunity, as well as a growing list of international oil and gas companies interested in exploring alternative fields to replace the maturing offshore producing sites.

– The China National Offshore Oil Corporation has mobilized a USD 3 billion investment, in addition to the USD 14 billion already spent on its existing oil and gas operations in the West African country. A large share of this investment goes into the operations in Nigeria. One of the most ambitious ultra-deep offshore projects is the Egina oil field in water depths of between 1,400 and 1,700 meters. Total projected that the oil field is expected to peak at 200,000 barrels/day.

– Further, since 2008, the Nigerian government has been trying to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The country lost billion dollars of investments due to the failure to pass the bill. One section of the bill was finally passed in 2018, as the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). Under this, the oil sector will be restructured, including the national oil company, the oil and gas regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which will become the National Petroleum Company (NPC), a fully commercial integrated entity. This reform is expected to drive the Nigerian offshore oil and gas upstream market.

– Therefore, due to above mentioned factors the offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

