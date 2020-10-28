Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream Market 2020 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2025

The Global Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream Market: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), KBR Inc., NDEP plc, Indorama Group, and Midoil Refining & Petrochemicals Company Limited.

Market Overview:

As of 2018, the global oil refining capacity was approximately 100.05 million barrels per day. The global oil & gas downstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. The Nigerian oil refining capacity has increased by 63% between 2010 and 2018. The Nigerian oil & gas downstream sector is driven by the development of large and modular refineries. However, the market is restrained by poor maintenance and supply disruption resulting in a low utilization rate.

– The increasing refining capacity is expected to drive the demand in the market during the forecast period.

– Digitalization and modernization of the refining and petrochemical sector are expected to reduce the refining costs and process losses. This, in turn, is expected to create an opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

– Improving the existing downstream infrastructure and encouraging private sector investment for the refineries and petrochemcial plants in is expecetd to drive the studied market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Refinery Segment Dominate the Market

– Nigeria is the second biggest oil-rich country in Africa, after Libya. The country is estimated to hold 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. However, despite its rich resources, at present Nigerias state-dominated oil industry is declining, afflicted by systemic corruption, starved for international investment, and hit hard by weak oil prices. Despite that malaise, oil remains the countrys chief source of income.

– The refineries are dotted around the Niger Delta region are at present producing less than half of the 500,000 barrel per day capacity, with this figure dropping to almost 10% from 2018. The country ageing infrastructure can only produce around 2.5 million barrels of crude oil per day.

– Thus, the government is actively looking to upgrade the existing refieries in the country. For instance, in November 2019, Nigerias government pledged to support Nigerian conglomerate Dangote Industries unit Dangote Oil Refinings 650,000-b/d grassroots integrated refining and petrochemical complex now under construction in southwestern Nigerias Lekki Free Trade Zone.

– Therefore, with the government support and increasing upgradation activities, the refinery segment is expecetd to drive the studied market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Nigeria Oil & Gas Downstream Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

