Cobots Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2027

The latest market intelligence study on the Cobots market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Cobots market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Cobots industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

Global Cobots Market Scope:

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg

5 Kg to 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Dispensing

Welding & Soldering

Processing

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Electronics

Plastics & Polymers

Furniture & Equipment

Metals & Machining

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Important the study on the Cobots market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

The report exhaustively studies the current growth opportunities for various Cobots market regions, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. It further estimates the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

