Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Acetylcarnitine Market

Acetylcarnitine is the acetylated form of L-carnitine amino acid and plays an essential role in the fat metabolism in the body. In the global nutraceuticals market, the demand of acetylcarnitine is increasing owing to its multiple health benefits. Acetylcarnitine is gaining the demand among the patients facing nerve related issues, owing to its ability to help in the formation of neurotransmitters such as acetylcholine. The acetylcarnitine can also cross the blood-brain barrier. The increasing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements among the population is fueling the demand of acetylcarnitine. Acetylcarnitine consumption has gained the pace among athletes and obese peoples also, owing to acetylcarnitine ability to increase the energy generation process by lipid metabolism in the body. In the global acetylcarnitine market, the demand of acetylcarnitine is increasing in North America and Europe owing to increasing health consciousness population and booming neutraceuticals market over the past few decades.

Increasing Demand for Acetylcarnitine in Food and Beverages

In the global acetylcarnitine market, the majority of acetylcarnitine is consumed as nutraceuticals to gain the energy by increased lipid metabolism. Increasing health issues such as obesity, consumers are seeking some dietary supplements which can increase fat metabolism to get rid of the stubborn fat deposited in the peritoneum and others part of the body. Manufacturers involved in the acetylcarnitine market are also offering a variety of acetylcarnitine products and in different forms such as tablets and capsules to cater the demand of their broad range of customers. The demand of acetylcarnitine is increasing at the robust growth rate in nutraceutical industry and many manufacturers involved in the nutraceutical market, are showing their keen interest to utilize acetylcarnitine in their product line to gain the customer satisfaction. The demand of acetylcarnitine is also increasing among the baby boomers as it is given at certain doses to increase the cognitive ability and also increase their mental and physical health. On the other hand, the acetylcarnitine is also consumed as drug where it contributes in the production of the acetylcholine, which is one of the most important neurotransmitters and also important in the maintenance of good mental health.

Global Acetylcarnitine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global acetylcarnitine market has been segmented as-

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

On the basis of end use, the global acetylcarnitine market has been segmented as-

Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of application, the global acetylcarnitine market has been segmented as-

Cancer Treatment

Weight Loss

Brain Health

Global Acetylcarnitine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of acetylcarnitine market are Hema Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, Cayman Chemical, Green Organic Supplements, Inc, PureBulk, Viachem, Ltd., Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Equinox Nutraceutical and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The increasing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements among the population is propelling the demand of acetylcarnitine as it is widely used in these products attributable to its multiple health benefits. Acetylcarnitine is also been approved as a drug in some countries which is also fuelling the demand of acetylcarnitine. It is also gaining demand among patients suffering from neuropathic pain. According to data published in Current Neuropharmacology, approximately 6 million people in the U.S. are suffering from neuropathic pain. Apart from all the factors mentioned above, increasing awareness among the population will also increase the demand of acetylcarnitine over the forecast period.

