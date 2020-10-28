Vertical Packaging Machines Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

In the recent past, vertical packaging machines have gained traction among end-users. Vertical packaging machines are ideal for many different products as these can be used with both liquids and solids. A wide range of products can be packed efficiently and effectively, and attractively presented — from daily coffee to hand-crafted tortellini and fresh vegetables to frozen shrimp. Nowadays, most of the companies have adopted vertical packaging machines to strengthen their market in food and packaging sector.

Vertical Packaging Machines Market– Market Segmentation

Global vertical packaging machines market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and end use industry. On the basis of application type the global vertical packaging machines market can be segmented as powders, liquids, solids and others. On the basis of product type, vertical packaging machines market can be segmented into 3-side sealed, 4-side sealed, and others. On the basis of end use, vertical packaging machines market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products and others.

Vertical Packaging Machines Market – Market Dynamics

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of vertical packaging machines market is the low price of the packaging. Moreover, the well-selected vertical packaging machines allow high speed packaging, can continue to operate uninterrupted for a longer time. Another aspect towards the growth of the vertical packaging machines market is the growing trend of modified atmosphere packaging where the air in the packaging is replaced by an inert gas combats oxidation, resulting into extended shelf life of the product.

Adding to this, the feature that allow printer and labelers to add separately or in combination and it can produce packaging products 3 times faster than the tradition packaging machines, these helped to grow vertical packaging machines market tremendously. On the other hand, the restraining factor towards the growth of the vertical packaging machines market is that it only produce a pillow style pouch and it has a seam running the length of the bag.

Vertical Packaging Machines Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vertical packaging machines market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global vertical packaging machines market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Vertical Packaging Machines Market – Major Players

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the vertical packaging machines market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Ishida Europe Limited, IMANPACK Packaging & Eco Solutions S.p.a., Premier Tech Chronos, Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd., TMI, Técnicas Mecánicas Ilerdenses, Kizui Packaging Machinery Co. & Boecker, and Pro Mach.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

