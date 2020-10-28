Rotary Tube Furnace Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Rotary Tube Furnace: Introduction

Rotary tube furnace is a type of heat-treating circular furnace. It rotates during the heat-treatment process. Product samples are transported with the help of rotary tubes in a circular path as they are heated.

Rotary tube furnaces generally burn solid, pulverized, liquid, and gaseous fuel into its working section, post which, the heating gases created flow toward the sample.

Key Drivers of the Global Rotary Tube Furnace Market

Rotary tube furnaces have a maximum operating temperature of 1150 °C. In a normal scenario, a rotary tube furnace operates in 650 °C – 1050 °C temperature. The product finds utility in different manufacturing segments for metal melting work as a result of its high temperature operations. This is one of the key features which drives the product demand in end-use segments.

The inclination angle of a rotary tube is adjustable. It has the ability to be adjusted up to 10° of its normal angle. As a safety feature, manufacturers incorporate a safety switch with rotary tube furnaces. This automatically stops rotation if the furnace is opened.

Rising Demand from Metal Processing Industry to Create New Market Opportunities

The global metal processing industry is likely to expand at a high CAGR in the coming years. North America and Asia Pacific have significant opportunities for the growth of the aerospace industry; this is projected to create significant opportunities in the rotary tube furnace market.

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices to Restrict Market Growth

The global metal price is changing every year. This factor is anticipated to restrict the growth of the rotary tube furnace market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Rotary Tube Furnaces

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing rotary tube furnace market over the forecast period 2020 to 2030. Rising investment in several end-use industries coupled with increasing usage of glass processing in food and beverage industries of developing economies such as China and India is driving market growth.

However, complications in the product manufacturing process decreases the entry of small scale manufacturing units in developing economies.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global rotary tube furnace market is slightly fragmented in nature. Key market participants are signing strategic partnerships and taking strategic merger and acquisition decisions to increase their global market reach. Companies are working on developing machinery with advanced technology which can decrease the entire processing time.

Few of the key players operating in the global rotary tube furnace market are listed below:

Carbolite Gero

CM Furnaces

Deltech Furnaces Inc

Henan Chengyi Equipment

Kejia Furnace Co., Ltd.

LINN HIGH THERM GMBH

MSE Teknoloji Ltd

MTI Corporation

MUT Advanced Heating GmbH

Nabertherm

Sentro Tech

Thermcraft

Vecstar

