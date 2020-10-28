USB Cable Market Market in Good Shape in 2019; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Universal Serial Bus (USB) cable are used for the purpose of connecting a USB device with a host device which may include wide range of computing devices, gaming consoles and others. There are several types of universal serial bus standards which include USB cables which are acquiescent with USB 1.1 specification and this would match with universal serial bus 2.0 technology and vice versa. The universal serial bus cable may have various kinds of plug end. The type of plug end would be referred to as a connector. The wide range of connector type include Standard A, Standard B, Micro A, Mini B, Micro AB and Micro B. These plugs are connected with corresponding receptacle to devices and hosts. The Standard A receptacles are known as the universal serial bus ports in computers. The Standard B type receptacles are use for large peripherals devices which may include scanner and printers. The micro and mini receptacles universal serial bus finds its application in small portable devices which includes cellular phones and digital cameras.

Innovation of super speed USB cables are expected to drive the global universal serial bus (USB) cable market over the next few years. This USB cable with latest technology will provide enhanced speed and performance like transferring files from 480 Mbps to 10 Gbps and above. Moreover, other factors like improved power efficiency, interoperability of power supply are expected to drive the global universal serial bus (USB) cable market over the next few years. Latest innovation and growth in wireless technology is key factor restraining the global universal serial bus (USB) cable market over the next few years. Internal substitutes like the Type C USB cable has replaced traditional used USB cables and thus latest devices are no longer compatible with the traditional used USB type, thus restraining the market further.

The global universal serial bus (USB) cable market has been segmented by type and application. The Universal Serial Bus (USB) cable market by type has been further segmented into lighting, USB C, Micro USB, USB 2.0 (male), USB 2.0 (female), USB 3.0 (Male), USB 3.0 (female), MICRO B, MINI B, 30 PIN and USB B. Further the global universal serial bus (USB) cable by application has been further segmented into portable smart computing devices, digital camera, USB charger, hardware (keyboard, mouse, printer, scanner, others). In terms of revenue in 2015 Micro USB cable accounted for the largest market share in the global universal serial bus (USB) cable market segmented by type. Micro USB cables are used in smart phones, tablets, hard drive and digital cameras. Thus with the rise in consumption of these consumers electronics the demand for USB cable is also expected to grow over the next few years. USB 2.0 (female) accounted for the send largest market share in 2015. In 2015, portable smart computing devices accounted for the largest market share in the USB cable market in terms of revenue.

Geographically the global universal serial bus (USB) market has been broadly segmented into Asia Pacific, Rest of World (RoW), North America and Europe. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015 owing to wide adoption and market penetration of smart computing devices in the region. Asia Pacific is the most attractive region for the global universal serial bus (USB) market due to presence of large volume markets like China, India and Singapore. Europe followed North America in the global universal serial bus (USB) market in 2015.

The key players operating in the global universal serial bus (USB) market includes Tripp Lite, Nikon Corporation, Digilent Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Xiling Inc., Future Technology Devices International Ltd., Belkin, Sony Corporation, Digtus, Hardwaresecrets, ION Audio, Bose Corporation and Panasonic Corporation among others.

