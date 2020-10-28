New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transverter Market

Transverter: Introduction

A transverter is a radio frequency device that is used in radio engineering as an up converter and a down converter in one unit. It is utilized in conjunction with transceivers in order to change the range of frequencies for communication.

In power engineering, transverters are universal electrical power converters that can combine, analyze, convert, and control any combinations of DC or AC power

In terms of product type, the two types of transverters are open loop and close loop. These are used in various sectors such as industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and residential & commercial

Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics

Transverters are largely employed in consumer electronics application. The consumer electronics segment is projected to expand during the forecast period.

Rise in disposable income and increase in spending on consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, notebooks, and smart home accessories are boosting the global transverter market. Extensive usage of IoT technologies, technological advancements, and AI functions (voice recognition/controls) in TVs and set-top boxes are also driving the demand for transverters in consumer electronics.

Government support for the installation of set-top boxes in several countries all over world is estimated to fuel the segment

The automotive sector is anticipated to account for the second-largest share of the global transverter market owing to a rise in the demand for connectivity features, such as navigation systems, music system, Bluetooth, location tracker, and central locking systems in vehicles. An increase in number of automation solution installations in vehicles is expected to propel the demand for transverter.

North America to Lead the Global Transverter Market

In terms of region, the global transverter market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global transverter market during the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of transverters operate in the region

North America emerged as the leading regional market for transverter due to the adoption of advanced technologies, well-established telecommunication sector, rising disposable income, rising demand for better connectivity in the region

Asia Pacific holds the second largest share of the global transverter market due an increase in the demand from the consumer electronics industry. Particularly, China is anticipated investment heavily in new semiconductor fab projects.

The transverter market in Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Transverter Market

The global transverter market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to cater to the rising demand for transverters. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global transverter market are:

ABB Ltd.

LEM

CR Magnetic

Veris Industries

Siemens AG

Hobut

IME

Texas Instrument

Phoenix Contact

Johnson Controls

NK Technologies

American Aerospace Control (CR)

Topstek

Global Transverter Market: Research Scope

Global Transverter Market, by Product Type

Open Loop

Closed Loop

Global Transverter Market, by Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Residential & Commercial

Others

