Women Intimate Care Products Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Women intimate care products are the personal care products used by women to keep their intimate areas clean. The intimate care products range from wipes and washes, oils, gels, moisturizers and creams, and many others which are either disposable or reusable.

The global women intimate care products market is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace. Growing awareness among women about health and hygiene is anticipated to drive the sales of intimate care products. Many women living in developing and underdeveloped countries do not have access to basic intimate care products. However, government initiatives as well as local NGO’s are helping in educating and spreading awareness among women about feminine hygiene products. Health and hygiene campaigns are also conducted in schools, workplaces, and universities worldwide to improve awareness about intimate wash products. Changing lifestyle among women and fast paced routines leave little time to meet hygiene needs. Thus, it becomes important to use different products to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50346

Additionally, increase in marketing programs for intimate care products has helped in enhancing the geographical presence of these products. With increase in disposable income, online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart etc. have helped in bringing intimate care products to tire II and tire III cities. Moreover, purchasing these products via online channels is cheaper compared to the offline mode, thus driving the growth of intimate care products considerably.

However, in many developing and underdeveloped regions, poor hygiene, lack of proper facilities, and unaffordability of intimate care products might prove to be a restraint for the growth of the women intimate care products market. Introduction of highly innovative and high quality products which are affordable enough to be accessible by all sections of society is expected to provide an opportunity for the women intimate care products market.

One of the key trends in the women intimate care products market is increasing demand for organic intimate products. Women are preferring intimate care products that are free from harmful chemicals, and are naturally processed. Demand for Ayurvedic intimate care products such as lotions, face wash, oils, and lubricants is gradually increasing. Increase in consumer perception about health and safety issues has led to increasing demand for organic products. Increase in disposable income globally is making women in tire II and tire III cities more financially stable, thus enabling them to have more access to intimate care products.

The global women intimate care products market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the women intimate care products market can be segmented as intimate washes, wipes, liners, gels, oils, foams, masks, exfoliants, moisturizers & creams, shaving products, powder, hair removal wax, and others such as mousses, mists, sprays, etc. In terms of end use, the women intimate care products market can be segmented into individual and commercial. According to distribution channel, the women intimate care products market can be segmented as online and offline where offline can be further sub-segmented as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores etc. In terms of geography, the women intimate care products market is into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Some of the prominent players operating in the women intimate care products market includes Procter & Gamble Co. (the U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (the U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation & Co. KG (the U.S.), Edgewell Personal Care (the U.S.), Elif Cosmetics Ltd. (the U.S.), Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh (Germany), Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Italy), Emilia Personal Care (the U.S.), Ciaga Pvt. Ltd. (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation (Japan), and BodyWise uk (England). All these players compete with each other with respect to their product portfolio in order to survive in the market.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Luxury Folding Carton Market