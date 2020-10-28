The Personnel Monitoring Systems market to grow incomparably in the next decade

Personnel monitoring systems refer to the activities whose purpose is to directly evaluate the individual doses and body burdens. The main principle objectives of personnel monitoring systems are to avoid unnecessary exposure and prevent over-exposure of personnel working with various sources of radiation. Personnel monitoring systems also measure an individual’s radiation exposure to gamma, energetic beta and x-ray sources and used to monitor the exposure of hospital personnel to chemicals, such as aldehydes, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and others, commonly used in healthcare facilities.

Personnel monitoring systems usually promote staff safety during the sterilization procedure by exposure monitoring of hazardous chemicals such as CIDEX Solution, Ethylene Oxide, CIDEX OPA Solution, and Hydrogen Peroxide. Several systems such as film badge, pocket dosimeter, radio-photoluminescence glass dosimeter, thermo luminescence dosimeter (TLD), and others have been used for personnel monitoring. Thermo luminescent dosimeter is a passive dosimetric system where the dosimeter is worn by the radiation worker and the radiation exposure is estimated on the basis of TL readings.

Personnel monitoring systems market is found to be a huge market in terms of use, and technology advancements. The rise in the number of cancer patients and increasing demand of personnel monitoring systems in various end users of different organizations like environmental organization, defenses, etc, are expected to drive the growth of the global personnel monitoring systems market. Nowadays it is also observed that the food industry is also using dosimeter badges to check the food and crops in the fields of having the presence of radiation. Government initiatives are also motivating the personnel monitoring systems market in terms of providing funds. However, due to lack of awareness among the general population about personnel monitoring systems might hamper the growth of the global personnel monitoring systems market over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28753

The global market for personnel monitoring systems is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on the product type, the global personnel monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Film Badge

Thermo Luminescence Dosimeter (TLD)

Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Monitor

Radio-Photoluminescence Glass Dosimeter (RPLGD)

Pocket Dosimeter Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeter Electronic/Digital Pocket Dosimeter

Others (Impingers, Tedlar Gas-Sampling Bags, Detector Tubes, etc.)

Based on the end user, the global personnel monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Nuclear Industry

Defense

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others

Personnel monitoring systems monitor and control an individual dose and maintain the life time cumulative dose record. Personnel monitoring systems keep a check on safety aspects of applications of radiation and radioisotopes in industry, agriculture, medicine, and research. Based on product type, the global personnel monitoring systems market is segmented into Film Badge, Thermo Luminescence Dosimeter (TLD), Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Monitor, Radio-Photoluminescence Glass Dosimeter (RPLGD), Pocket Dosimeter, and others. Film Badge is used to measure the individual dose from beta particle, x-rays, gamma radiation, and thermal neutrons. Film badge and thermo luminescence dosimeter generally not show the accumulated exposure immediately. Moreover, the dose received by the worker can also be assessed by wearing a pocket dosimeter. Pocket dosimeters are small and portable personnel monitoring systems. Pocket dosimeters give instantaneous radiation exposure and are very useful in the work where radiation level varies considerably.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/28753

North America personnel monitoring systems market is expected to grab maximum market share in the global personnel monitoring systems market owing to increased adoption of new technologies in the field of personnel management. North America market for personnel monitoring systems is followed by the Europe personnel monitoring systems market due to the increased demand for personnel monitoring systems. The Asia Pacific personnel monitoring systems market is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for personnel monitoring system due to the increasing number of the nuclear plant. The Latin America personnel monitoring systems market and the Middle East and Africa personnel monitoring systems market are expected to register a slow growth rate due to lack of sufficient healthcare professionals in the regions.

The key players present in the global personnel monitoring systems market are STERIS plc, ECOTEST, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gammadata Instrument AB, Laurus Systems Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., and others.

You Can Request for TOC [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28753

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected].com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com