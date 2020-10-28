Fire Detection Sensors Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2030

Fire Detection Sensors: Introduction

Fire detection sensors and detectors are designed to detect the presence of a fire or flame. Use of fire detectors helps house owners and staff to respond quickly and accurately.

Fire detection sensors play an important role in safeguarding human lives and property by detecting fire and smoke

play an important role in safeguarding human lives and property by detecting fire and smoke Stability and detection performance of fire detection sensors are further enhanced by constantly measuring the electromagnetic exposure of each detector during maintenance

Fire detection sensors are divided into three types: flame detectors, heat detectors, and smoke detectors

Based on communication, fire detection sensors are classified as wired flame detectors and wireless flame detectors

Fire detection sensors are used in various end-use industries such as, aerospace & defense, chemicals, energy & power, mining, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals

Rise in Demand for Fire Detection Sensors for Use in Industrial Applications

Fire detection sensors are extensively utilized in oil & gas and pharmaceutical applications, as they help enhance security and save human lives

In the oil & gas sector, risk of explosion or outbreak of fire is considerably high during the excavation process, due to the presence of highly volatile natural gases and substances. Fire detectors are widely deployed in the oil & gas industry to minimize the risk in the operation.

Government regulations and training initiatives are helping various industries and organizations across the globe to educate employees about safety at the workplace and create more awareness, which in turn is boosting the demand for fire detection sensors worldwide

The recent COVID-19 outbreak across the globe has resulted in heavy investment in the pharmaceutical industry

All the factors mentioned above are propelling the demand for fire detection sensors in oil & gas and pharmaceutical applications, which in turn is estimated to drive the global fire detection sensors market during the forecast period

However, small and medium scale business enterprises find customized fire detection systems expensive, which is expected to hinder the global fire detection sensors market in the near future

Asia Pacific to Lead the Fire Detection Sensors Market

In terms of region, the global fire detection sensors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global fire detection sensors market during the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of fire detection sensors operate in the region

Growing urbanization has increased construction activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, which is anticipated to drive the fire detection sensors market in the region

Several well-established players are also based in Asia Pacific, who are focused on the development of new technology in fire detection sensors, which in turn is projected to boost the fire detection sensors market in the region during the forecast period

The fire detection sensors market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate, owing to the presence of established players and a rise in the demand for novel fire detection sensors in these regions during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Fire Detection Sensors Market

The global fire detection sensors market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are emphasizing on technological advancements and expansions to cater to the rising demand for fire detection sensors. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global fire detection sensors market are:

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Halma

Hochiki Europe, LLC.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Protec Fire Detection plc

Securiton AG

Siemens

Tyco Security Products

Global Fire Detection Sensors Market: Research Scope

Global Fire Detection Sensors Market, by Type

Flame Detectors

Heat Detectors

Smoke Detectors

Global Fire Detection Sensors Market, by Connectivity

Wired Flame Detectors

Wireless Flame Detectors

Global Fire Detection Sensors Market, by Service

Engineering Services

Managed Services

Support and Maintenance

Global Fire Detection Sensors Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

