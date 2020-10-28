Power Cable Market 2020 Extensive Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Investment Opportunities, Revenue, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2030

Power Cable: Introduction

A power cable is an electrical cable through which the generated power is used at the end-use point.

Power cables are available in various load-carrying capacity, materials, and voltage range, which differentiates them. These cables can be installed by an underground and overhead laying network.

Power cables are majorly used for transmission and distribution of electrical energy in power utility and other applications

Power cables are used in residential, commercial, oil & gas, power utility, and mining applications, and in the renewable energy field

Rise in Demand for Power Cables for Use in Power Utility Applications

Power cables are largely used in power utility applications, owing to rise in deployment of new power grid infrastructure to fulfill the demand for electricity in places deprived of the same

Multiple developing countries across the globe are experiencing limited availability of power grid infrastructure to transfer electricity. Governments of these countries are increasingly focusing on establishing safe power grid infrastructure at a rapid pace in order to fulfill this requirement.

For instance, in January 2017, Switzerland based ABB, an automation company, signed a US$ 640 Mn deal to deliver a long distance power transmission link in India to provide reliable electricity to over 80 million people. For this mega project, the company teamed up with India’s national electricity grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

The presence of multiple large scale manufacturers of power cables coupled with their variations in product offerings is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global power cable market

Demand for power cables for power utility applications is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global power cable market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Power Cable Market

In terms of region, the global power cable market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global power cable market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of power cables operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in Asia Pacific are focusing on development of new technology in power cables which is expected to boost the power cable market in the region during the forecast period

The power cable market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Power Cable Market

The global power cable market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancement and expansion to meet the rising demand for power cables. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global power cable market are listed below:

ABB

Bahra Cables Company

BRUGG Cables

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables

General Cable

KEI Industries

Nexans

NKT Cables

Polycab India

Prysmian Group

Riyadh Cables Group Company

Global Power Cable Market: Research Scope

Global Power Cable Market, by Cable Type

High Voltage Cable

Medium Voltage Cable

Low Voltage Cable

Global Power Cable Market, by Voltage Range

Up to 240V

240V-1kV

1kV-50kV

50kV-100kV

100kV-250kV

Above 250kV

Global Power Cable Market, by Material

Copper

Aluminum

Global Power Cable Market, by Installation

Overhead

Underground

Global Power Cable Market, by End-user

Infrastructure Commercial Residential Others

Industrial Oil & Gas Mining Power Utilities Others

Renewable Energy

Global Power Cable Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

