COVID-19 Impact on Buffing Machine Market By Technology, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2030

Buffing machine, sometimes called polishing machine, is primarily used to enhance surfaces (metal, glass, rubber, marble, wood, and concrete). A special purpose machine removes extra scratches, smudges, etc. to produce refined surfaces. The buffing process usually involves two key operations: cut buff and finish buff. The market offers a wide range of machines suitable to different applications in industrial manufacturing, automotive industry, construction industry, jewelry designing, aerospace, etc. Both manual and automatic operations are possible for buffing machines.

Key Drivers of the Global Buffing Machine Market

High demand in end-use industries and availability of a diverse product range are key market drivers of the global buffing machine market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly preferring advanced buffing compounds to produce fine quality components and parts. Additionally, demand for customized buffing wheels and pads is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Construction companies are employing advanced surface preparation equipment to enhance the esthetic appearance of buildings. Further, the expansion of commercial construction in metropolitan areas is anticipated to boost the demand for buffing machines.

Opportunities in the Global Buffing Machine Market

Increasing demand for durable products with automatic operations is the key opportunity in the buffing machine market. Automatic buffing machines are viewed as cost-effective and an efficient alternative to manual machines as it uses computerized programs to adjust abrasive products, work pieces, and other parameters such as lubricant/coolant flow rate, applied load, or wheel speed.

COVID-19 has Lowered the Demand for Buffing Machines across Downstream Industries

COVID-19 has forced the complete or partial shutdown of almost all manufacturing industries. The economic crisis and disruption in the global supply chain has caused a major decline in demand for buffing machines across end-use industries.

Asia Pacific Recognized as the Major Market for Buffing Machines

By geography, the global buffing machine market is classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast of the Europe market covers the buffing machine market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Asia Pacific market includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the buffing machine market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America buffing machine market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Strong development of the automotive industry and rising production in electronic and other industries is driving the demand for buffing machines in the Asia Pacific market. China and India represent the largest automotive hubs in the world with continuous investment by multinational companies. Rapid urbanization is driving the expansion of residential and commercial construction and hence presents substantial growth opportunities for the buffing machine market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key companies are developing innovative and diverse product portfolios through extensive research and development activities. The global market for buffing machines is highly fragmented and comprises several small scale and middle scale companies operating in regional and local markets. Online marketing, multichannel sales and distribution, and integrated services are the key strategies of industry participants.