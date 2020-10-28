Wire Nail Making Machine Market to 2030 Global Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Service and Application

Wire nail making machines are used to produce nails from aluminum, brass, copper, and other metal wires. Nail making machines enable efficient and cost-effective nail production. These machines can produce a diverse range of nails such as round head nails, pop nails, flathead nails, counter shank head nails, and lost head nails. Nail making machines usually come with auxiliary components for best precision in nail manufacturing.

Key Drivers of the Global Wire Nail Making Machine Market

High demand for wire nails in the construction industry is anticipated to be a key driver of the wire nail making machine market. Rising urbanization boosts construction activities across both residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, governments in developing countries are increasingly investing in infrastructure development. For instance, the Government of India has proposed an investment of US$ 750 Bn for railways infrastructure during 2018-2030.

Key manufacturers of wire nail making machines are investing in technology advancement and product innovation to cater to the evolving needs of carpentry, metalworking, and construction industry. Automation of machines allows huge production of wire nails with minimum or no human intervention. Furthermore, automatic machines feature a sturdy transmission system and an automatic lubrication system, making it more user-friendly and cost efficient.

Opportunities in the Global Wire Nail Making Machine Market

As the demand for wire nails is increasing, many manufacturers are investing in the expansion of production capacity. Wire nails are identified as an effective tool by professional carpenters for a variety of tasks such as sanding, carving, and shaping. Furthermore, increasing demand for construction wire nails is anticipated to drive the investment of local manufacturers in nail making factories.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Wire Nail Making Machine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a supply chain disruption in the wire nail making machine industry. The slowdown of activities across end-use industries has hampered the demand for wire nail making machines. However, the pandemic has influenced the industry to develop an improved approach to supply chain services, e-commerce, and manufacturing.

Asia Pacific Market to Grow at a Substantial CAGR during the Forecast Period

Based on geography, the global wire nail making machine market can be classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast of the Europe market covers the wire nail making machine market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Asia Pacific market includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the wire nail making machine market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America wire nail making machine market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Increasing investment in the construction industry and growing number of local manufacturers in the wire nail making industry are recognized as key drivers of the wire nail making machine market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, governments in the region are increasingly investing in infrastructure projects and commercial construction.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Leading players in the global market are focusing on research & development activities to offer advanced solutions. Utilization of modern production technology, automation of machines, and capacity expansion are key focus areas of manufacturers. Furthermore, companies are investing in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand the business across international markets.