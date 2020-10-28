Fruit Powder Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Fruit Powder Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

Global Fruit Powder Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

– The increased emphasis placed on natural ingredients and the paradigm shift of consumer preferences from artificial additives to natural food components is expected to drive the fruit powder market.

– Increasing demand for convenience food and ready to drink products is surging the demand for fruit powders. Continuous research and development followed by technological advancements strive to be an opportunity for the growth of fruit powders market.

Scope of the Report

Global fruit powder market is segmented on the basis of type, fruit powders is segmented into banana, grapes, blueberry, apple, strawberry, mango, and others. Among all, grapes and banana are projected to be the fastest growing segment in food and beverages. On the basis of aplication, fruit powders market is segmented into bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages, snacks, and others.

Among all, the beverages is dominating the market owing to high application of fruit powders in smoothies, fruit drinks, energy drinks, and carbonated drinks. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the fruit powder market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Fruit Powder Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends-

Robust Demands from Ready-to Drink and Functional Beverages

The functional beverage is the fastest-growing segment within the nutraceuticals industry, and the developing markets have a growth potential for these beverages. Within the functional beverage segment, enhanced water and ready to drink beverages are seeing an increased consumer demand. Fruit powders are thus poised to witness increased utilization in the foreseeable future. Fruit mixes are gaining popularity among consumers as a result of their unique flavor. Rising demand for convenience food and ready-to-drink products is expected to positively impact the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

The global players in fruit powder market are embarking on new product development and packaging innovation to boost their sales growth. The capital requirements for fruit powder industry is moderate given the increased penetration of drying techniques and equipment, thus increasing number of regional players are able to offer cost-effective formulations that are favorable for end-user industries.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

