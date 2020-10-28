Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Therapeutic Survey Reviews, Analysis 2020

The report titled “Blood Glucose Monitoring Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The global blood glucose monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR above 10% during the forecast period of 2020-2025; the market is estimated to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2020.

– Blood glucose monitoring devices are used for effective diabetes diagnosis and treatment. A rise in the diabetic population drives the market by increasing the use of blood glucose monitoring devices.

– Obesity is also considered as one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type 2 diabetes.

– Also, other factors, such as technological innovations and advancements, give many conveniences in measuring the blood glucose levels. One such advancement in monitoring the blood glucose level is established with continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Key Market Trends-

Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy highest market share

– Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share, when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America is leading the market

In 2019, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.

Competitive Landscape-

– The blood glucose monitoring market is highly fragmented with few major manufacturers boasting a global market presence, while the remaining manufacturers confining to the other local or region-specific manufacturers

