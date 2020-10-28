United States Virtualization Security Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd, Hytrust Inc

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Virtualization Security production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Virtualization Security industry. The Virtualization Security market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Virtualization Security market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The US virtualization security market is expected to register a CAGR of about 14.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Virtualization Security Market Segmentation:

This report on United States Virtualization Security market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the United States market for Virtualization Security. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

United States Virtualization Security market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd, Hytrust Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Cisco Systems Inc., amongst others.

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The adoption of cloud deployment has been steadily on the rise, not only for smaller companies searching for cost-effective alternatives to physical infrastructure but also in large businesses that want to take advantage of its flexibility. However, at the time of cloud migration, the enterprises are facing major infrastructure security issues.

– Companies, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), have emerged as a significant player in the cloud offerings market landscape. Among the products in the AWS, the Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is one of the infrastructures that has majorly used by companies, like Reddit, Netflix, and Pinterest. Cybercriminals are frequently exploiting Amazon S3 buckets for profit. The Trend Micro’s Smart Protection Network infrastructure gave these cloud infrastructures additional insights on the nature of these attacks. For example, in April 2019, it identified a group of cyber attackers who managed to modify some of the content of some websites hosted on AWS.

BFSI End-User Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector is no stranger to virtualization concepts, having already come to take the advantages it offers to satisfy important IT needs, such as centralized information security, improved mobility, and infrastructure disaster recovery capability. Tech giants like Microsoft’s NVv4 solutions for Microsoft Azure have the potential to expand the BFSI use cases, and opportunities to use VMs to support finance operations.

– In May 2020, VMware Inc. released the third annual Modern Bank Heists report, which is produced by VMware Carbon Black. The report includes VMware Carbon Black cyber threat data analysis and annual survey results featuring responses from major financial institution CISOs. As per the report, from February to April 2020, attacks targeting the BFSI sector of the country have doubled, and the Ransomware attacks in the financial industry have increased by more than five times.

