Stair Lift Market 2020 Competitive Insights- Acorn Stairlifts, Inc., Mobility Stairlift Ltd, Candor Care Limited

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Stair Lift including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Stair Lift investments from 2020 till 2025.

The market for the stairlift is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The Global Stair Lift market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, Handicare Group AB, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc., Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd, Acorn Stairlifts, Inc., Mobility Stairlift Ltd, Candor Care Limited, Acme Home Elevator, Ameriglide, Inc., Garaventa (Canada) Ltd, Bespoke Stairlifts Limited, American Elevator Company Inc, Artico Group Ltd Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

– According to the report published by World population prospects in 2019, one-sixth of the world population would be over the age of 65 by 2050, which is currently one in every eleventh person. This age group of people are more likely to have issues with mobility and would require assistance.

– Also, the World Health Organization( WHO), in 2019, has identified over 2 billion people worldwide who suffer from disabilities. 20% of these people find difficulties in their day-to-day activities. Around 75 million people rely on a wheelchair for their daily commute. These instances limit the disabled population’s access to services such as healthcare centers, work, and educational institutions while increasing their dependency.

– Further, one of the primary drivers for the demand for the stairlift by elderly and disabled people living in healthcare facilities remains their inability to move safely as professional caregivers cannot be expected to be available around the clock. Furthermore, added cost expense in hiring caregivers is beyond the financial reach of many seniors. This instance drives the growth of the market in non-residential sectors.

Key Market Trends:

Residential facilities is expected to s Segment to Hold Major Market Share

– The residential segment is expected to hold a significant market share, majorly owing to the preference of the elderly population towards products that would allow them to remain independent in their own homes. Also, the flexibility of stairlifts that be installed nearly on any staircase elevates the growth of the market.

– There is significant demand for the seated stairlift within the residential segment major due to its cost-effectiveness as compared to stand stairlift counterpart and end-users’ growing musculoskeletal problems such as Osteoarthritis, Knee Problems, among others. For instance, according to a recently published report( 2019) by the United States of America suggest that one in two adult Americans live with a musculoskeletal condition. It is thereby leveraging the growth of the market.

– Moreover, WHO categories Osteoarthritis as one of the ten most disabling chronic diseases in developed countries. It is a degenerative joint disease associated with aging that affects joints, including knees, hips, fingers, and low spine, among others that have been continually stressed throughout the years. It estimates that worldwide 9.6% of men and 18% of women aged over 60 years suffer from symptomatic Osteoarthritis, with 80% of the patients having limitations in movement, and 25% would not be able to perform daily life activities.

– Further CDC suggest that the aging of the US population and the prevalence of doctor-diagnosed arthritis is expected to increase in the coming years. It also estimated by the year 2040, over 78.4 million adults aged 18 years and older would be diagnosed with arthritis, and 34.6 million adults would report activity limitations. A similar trend is expected to be followed by other developed nations across the world.

– As with the recent outbreak of global pandemic COVID 19 and government bodies demanding people for self-isolation at their residence with particular emphasis on the elderly population due to critically of the virus on the aging population. Also, with medical facilities running out of infrastructure to accommodate the victims of the virus further elevates the demand for home accessibility solutions such as stairlift.

