Saudi Arabia Wearable And Audio Devices Market Rising Trends, Demands and Technology Advancements 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Saudi Arabia Wearable And Audio Devices including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Saudi Arabia Wearable And Audio Devices investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Saudi Arabia Wearables is expected to reach a CAGR of 11.1% whereas for audio devices it is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Saudi Arabia Wearable And Audio Devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like United Matbouli Group, LG Electronics Saudi Arabia Ltd, aDawliah Universal Electronics, Modern Electronics Co. Ltd, Alesayi Electronics Co. Ltd, Pioneer Corp., Digital & Electronic Solutions Development Co. Ltd Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

The market growth of wearables in the country is influenced by technological advancements in software and hardware components, increasing implementation across various verticals, and increased adoption in fitness and healthcare. However, limited battery life and security concerns could hinder the adoption of wearables. The market for wearables in the country is also driven by the rising awareness of health and fitness, where wearable sensors play a vital role. Sensors embedded wearable devices are being used to monitor bodily activities, such as body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate. The demand from the healthcare industry has been driving the wearables market, as it enables remote data access. A research study conducted on 984 participants at King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, indicated that coronary artery disease (CAD) constitutes a significant share (37%) of health hazards in middle-aged individuals in Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Despite a high e-commerce readiness index, Saudi Arabia never really experienced significant growth in online sales for the longest time. To put it into perspective, Saudis e-commerce penetration in 2017 was only 1.4%, which was less than half compared to the United States in 2005. However, this narrative has been steadily changing in the last two years, with an e-commerce growth rate exceeding 32% and online sales in the country expected to hit USD 9 billion, by 2025.

– Additionally, around 74% of online shoppers in Saudi Arabia are between age 18 and 34 years and mostly purchase electronics. Furthermore, in July 2019, Saudis cabinet passed the new e-commerce regulation that dictates the terms, conditions, and liabilities between all the entities, which are involved in the online sale. The law is anticipated to enhance the reliability of online transactions, offer stimulus e-commerce activities, and protect the consumer against fraud, misinformation, and deception.

– In 2017, the total revenue generated by the fashion industry stood at USD 1.91 billion, followed by electronics and media at USD 1.85 billion, and the electronics and media category is set to maintain a growth rate and reach USD 2.66 billion, in 2021. The wearables market is steadily increasing during the past years, as its not only appeals to athletes anymore, but also benefits people with health concerns. The considerable share of fitness trackers growth has shifted into smartwatches, and the industry anticipates a further increasing convergence of smartwatches and fitness bands.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Saudi Arabia and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Saudi Arabia Wearable And Audio Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Saudi Arabia Wearable And Audio Devices Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

