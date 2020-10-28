Middle East And Africa Free-From Food Market Competitive Insights, Product Scope and Demand 2020 to 2025

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Free-From Food production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Free-From Food industry. The Free-From Food market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Free-From Food market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The Middle East and Africa free-from food market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 8.00%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Free-From Food Market Segmentation:

This report on Middle East And Africa Free-From Food market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Middle East And Africa market for Free-From Food. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Middle East And Africa Free-From Food market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Dr. Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial, General Mills, and Danone SA, amongst others.

Rising Awareness on Clean Labeling in Africa

Clean-label ingredients are consumer-friendly ingredients, which are natural, organic, non-GMO, and very minimally processed. The omission and elimination of intolerable and allergenic ingredients in clean-label products is facilitating the market for free-from foods in Africa.

The clean label trend started more recently in the African countries especially in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt but is growing fast year on year. Therefore, clean label market can be considered to be a developing market in Africa.

In Egypt, the free-from trend is forcing the bakery industry to reconsider the traditional preservation methods and replace chemical preservatives with natural alternatives to guarantee the clean label.

The Increasing Consumption of the Free-From Food in UAE

Being an import driven country, the United Arab Emirates imports majority of its gluten-free products from Europe, the United States, and Australia. Some of the international brands offering gluten-free products in the UAE market are Schr, Gerbl products from Nutrition and Sant, Choithrams (gluten-free bread), Barkat gluten-free pastas, and Alara gluten-free cereals.

With the growing demand for gluten-free and allergen free products in the UAE market, many regional players are also emerging in the market. For instance, Areej Jomaa operates a 100% gluten-free bakery in Dubai, where all the gluten-, lactose-, and allergen-free products are available.

