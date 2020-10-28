Europe Bacon Market Production, Global Demand, Growth and Supply Overview 2020-2025

Europe Bacon Market 2020 provides in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the Europe Bacon market and analyzes the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Bacon Market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the Europe Bacon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Europe bacon market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Europe Bacon Market: Finnebrogue Artisan, WH Group Limited, Maple Leaf Foods INC, JBS SA (TULIP Ltd), LT Brookes Ltd, OSI Group (Gelderland), Stirchley Bacon, Wiltshire Bacon Co

Market Overview:

– Surveys indicate that the smell of frying bacon is one of the favorite scents in the European countries like United Kingdom, along with cut grass and fresh bread. Bacon is a repository of childhood memories and not just a food; it is a totem of home to many consumers in the United Kingdom. The choice of the crispy fat of streaky or the leanness of back and between smoked or unsmoked varies from person to person. Danish pork is also among the favorites of the locals.

– The retail sector primarily supermarket and hypermarets held the highest arket share in the distribution of bacon across the region. The private labelled brands in the retail sectors offer bacon at a compettive price and wide range of branded bacon in aisle, which has actively capturerd consumer attention and has significantly influenced their purchasing behaviour.

Key Trends:

Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Pork

Pork is one of the most consumed red meat in the region. The cured or preserved pork products which includes smoked pork, ham, bacon, and sausages are also widely consumed in the region. The UK National Food Survey 2017 identified that the consumption of raw beef, lamb, and pork had dropped by 4.2%, while the consumption of meat products, including sausages, bacon, and poultry, increased by about 7%, after 2012. The European Union is expected to remain the top exporter of red meat including bacon, with shipments increasing by 11% every year. Meanwhile, the tariff reductions from the newly implemented free trade agreements also stimulate the demand for EU pork. The growing per capita consumption of pork across various European countries like United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and others, supported by the demand for processed meat products, is drivng the demand for bacon in the country.

Take a look at some of the important sections of the report:

Key points in this report:

