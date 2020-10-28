Electronic Logging Devices Market Size Worth US$ 16.3 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Electronic Logging Devices market is expected to reach US$ 16.3 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Electronic Logging Devices Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Electronic Logging Devices.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Electronic Logging Devices market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Electronic Logging Devices market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Logging Devices market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Electronic Logging Devices market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Trimble, Danlaw Technologies, AT&T, Teletrac Navman, Donlen, Wheels, Garmin, Racelogic, Tomtom Telematics, Masternaut, Intrepid Control Systems, Verizon, WorkWave, Geotab, Merchants Fleet Management, Additional Companies, Omnitracs, Vector Informatik, HEM Data Corporation, Influx Technology.

Market Segmentation

Electronic Logging Devices Market By Vehicle Type

LCV

Truck

Bus

Electronic Logging Devices Market By Component

Display

Telematics Unit

Other (Cable, Connectors, Mounting)

Electronic Logging Devices Market By Form Factor

Embedded

Integrated

Electronic Logging Devices Market By Service Type

Entry Level

Intermediate

High-End

Electronic Logging Devices Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Electronic Logging Devices

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Electronic Logging Devices Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.2.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. LCV

1.2.2.4. Truck

1.2.2.5. Bus

1.2.3. Electronic Logging Devices Market By Component

1.2.3.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Display

1.2.3.1.2. Telematics Unit

1.2.3.1.3. Other (Cable, Connectors, Mounting)

1.2.4. Electronic Logging Devices Market By Form Factor

1.2.4.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Form Factor (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Embedded

1.2.4.3. Integrated

1.2.5. Electronic Logging Devices Market By Service Type

1.2.5.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service Type (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. Entry Level

1.2.5.3. Intermediate

1.2.5.4. High-End

1.2.6. Electronic Logging Devices Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electronic Logging Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electronic Logging Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Electronic Logging Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Electronic Logging Devices Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Electronic Logging Devices MARKET By Vehicle Type

4.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Revenue By Vehicle Type

4.2. LCV

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Truck

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Bus

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Electronic Logging Devices MARKET By Component

5.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Revenue By Component

5.2. Display

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Telematics Unit

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Other (Cable, Connectors, Mounting)

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Electronic Logging Devices MARKET By Form Factor

6.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Revenue By Form Factor

6.2. Embedded

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Integrated

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Electronic Logging Devices MARKET By Service Type

7.1. Global Electronic Logging Devices Revenue By Service Type

7.2. Entry Level

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Intermediate

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. High-End

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Electronic Logging Devices MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Electronic Logging Devices MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Electronic Logging Devices MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Electronic Logging Devices MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Electronic Logging Devices MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Electronic Logging Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form Factor, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Trimble

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Danlaw Technologies

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. AT&T

3.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Teletrac Navman

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Donlen

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Wheels

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Garmin

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Racelogic

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Tomtom Telematics

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Masternaut

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Intrepid Control Systems

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Others

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Type Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

