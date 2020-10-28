Automotive Gearbox Market to Reach US$ 142 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Gearbox market is expected to reach US$ 142 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Automotive Gearbox Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Gearbox Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Gearbox.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Gearbox market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Gearbox market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Gearbox market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Gearbox market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Magna International Inc., Others.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Gearbox Market By Transmission

Automatic transmission

Manual transmission

Dual clutch transmission

Automated manual transmission

Continuously variable transmission

Automotive Gearbox Market By Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Automotive Gearbox Market By Forward Gears

above 10

9 – 10

7 – 8

5 – 6

less than 5

Automotive Gearbox Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

