Automotive Gearbox Market to Reach US$ 142 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Gearbox market is expected to reach US$ 142 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Automotive Gearbox Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Gearbox Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Gearbox.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Gearbox market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Gearbox market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Gearbox market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Gearbox market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Magna International Inc., Others.
Market Segmentation
Automotive Gearbox Market By Transmission
Automatic transmission
Manual transmission
Dual clutch transmission
Automated manual transmission
Continuously variable transmission
Automotive Gearbox Market By Vehicle
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Automotive Gearbox Market By Forward Gears
above 10
9 – 10
7 – 8
5 – 6
less than 5
Automotive Gearbox Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Gearbox
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Gearbox Market By Transmission
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Transmission(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share By Transmission in 2019
1.2.2.3. Automatic transmission
1.2.2.4. Manual transmission
1.2.2.5. Dual clutch transmission
1.2.2.6. Automated manual transmission
1.2.2.7. Continuously variable transmission
1.2.3. Automotive Gearbox Market By Vehicle
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share By Vehicle in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Commercial Vehicles
1.2.3.2.2. Passenger Cars
1.2.4. Automotive Gearbox Market By Forward Gears
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Forward Gears(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share By Forward Gears in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. above 10
1.2.4.2.2. 9 – 10
1.2.4.2.3. 7 – 8
1.2.4.2.4. 5 – 6
1.2.4.2.5. less than 5
1.2.5. Automotive Gearbox Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive Gearbox ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Gearbox Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Gearbox Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Gearbox Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Gearbox Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Automotive Gearbox MARKET By Transmission
4.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue By Transmission
4.2. Automatic transmission
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Manual transmission
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Dual clutch transmission
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Automated manual transmission
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6. Continuously variable transmission
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Automotive Gearbox MARKET By Vehicle
5.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue By Vehicle
5.2. Commercial Vehicles
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Passenger Cars
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Automotive Gearbox MARKET By Forward Gears
6.1. Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue By Forward Gears
6.2. above 10
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. 9 – 10
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. 7 – 8
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. 5 – 6
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. less than 5
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Gearbox MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Gearbox MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Gearbox MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Gearbox MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Gearbox Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transmission, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Forward Gears, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Continental AG
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Eaton Corporation PLC
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Aisin Seiki Co Ltd
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Magna International Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Others
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
