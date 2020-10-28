Impact Of Covid 19 On Propylene Glycol Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

Overview for “Propylene Glycol Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
Propylene Glycol Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024
The study of Propylene Glycol market is a compilation of the market of Propylene Glycol broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Propylene Glycol industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.
Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Propylene Glycol industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.
Key players in the global Propylene Glycol market covered in Chapter 4:
Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company
Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
Chaoyang Chemicals
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
Oleon
Royal Dutch Shell
Golden Dyechem
Haike Chemical Group
Ineos Oxide
Arrow Chemical Group
Qingdao Shida Chemical
Huntsman Corporation
Trinternational
Temix International
Asahi Glass
Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial
The DOW Chemical Company
Oxyde Belgium
Manali Petrochemicals Limited
BASF SE
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology
Helm AG
SKC Co., Ltd.
Adeka Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Propylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Petroleum-Based PG
Bio-Based PG
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Propylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Food
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Antifreeze & Functional Fluids
Liquid Detergents
Plasticizers
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
For a global outreach, the Propylene Glycol study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.
Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:
Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions
Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share
Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.
However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Propylene Glycol Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Food Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Antifreeze & Functional Fluids Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 Liquid Detergents Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.7 Plasticizers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.8 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Propylene Glycol Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continued…
